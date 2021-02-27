Camille Grammer Makes Unexpected Comment About Ex Kelsey Grammer

Camille Grammer made a surprising comment about her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. Nearly a decade after their messy divorce played out in the headlines, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to a fan comment about the recent news that her ex will star in a revival of his long-running sitcom Frasier. The original series, which was a spinoff of Cheers, ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 on NBC.

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane and will also serve as an executive producer on the new series, which will stream on Paramount+, according to The Wrap.

But given the Frasier star’s rocky relationship with his ex-wife, fans were surprised by Camille’s reaction to the reboot news.

Camille Surprised Her Followers by Offering Support to Her Ex-Husband Following the Announcement of the ‘Frasier’ Revival

Following the Frasier announcement, a fan of the Grammers posted to Twitter to admit he felt conflicted over the new show because he is #TeamCamille regarding the exes’ divorce.

“I’m a hypocrite,” the fan named Chris wrote. “Frasier was my favorite show growing up (yeah, read into anything you need to there). ‘The Innkeeper’ is one of the funniest half hours on TV. This news excites me tremendously for several reasons. But I’m also #TeamCamille. WHAT DO I DO?! #RHOBH.”

Camille responded to the fan to tell him he should enjoy the new show and admitted she is also a fan of her ex-husband’s work.

“Chris, watch and enjoy. I don’t begrudge Kelsey’s continued success. It was my favorite show as well,” Camille tweeted.

“And this is why I’m Team Camille!” the fan replied.

Camille also thanked a fan who pointed out that she was one of the people behind Kelsey’s career success.

“You were part of Kelsey’s success as well, behind every famous successful man is a woman who does all the mediocre duties that allows him to be successful,” the fan wrote.

Kelsey Grammer Previously Described Camille as ‘Pathetic’

Camille and Kelsey were married for 13 years, but their split was contentious. The former Club MTV dancer, who shares two children, Mason and Jude, with the Frasier star, was ultimately awarded a $30 million divorce payout, which was half of Kelsey’s assets. The exes are no longer on speaking terms, and Camille once revealed that her kids were not allowed to use her name in their father’s presence.

“They’re not allowed to same my name in the house,” Camille once said, according to People. “These poor kids, my daughter and my son, can’t say my name in their father’s house.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added that Mason and Jude were allowed to refer to her as “mom” or “the other household,” but they were forbidden to ever say “Camille” in Kelsey’s home.

Kelsey also didn’t use Camille’s name in a 2019 interview with Graham Bensinger, but he did refer to her as his “third wife” as he talked about being in an “abusive” marriage.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” Kelsey said of Camille. “A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died…the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something. We’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome. I realized at that moment that I was done with her.”

Camille denied Kelsey’s story and accused him of “rewriting history,” per Us Weekly.

Kelsey is remarried to former flight attendant Kayte Walsh, while Camille married attorney David C. Meyer in 2018.