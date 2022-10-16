SEE IT: Camille Grammer Trashes Kyle Richards With ‘Real’ Photos

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer has fired back at Kyle Richards in a big way.

Camille Grammer Blasts Kyle Richards After ‘Oxymoron’ Comment: ‘Who’s the ‘Real’ KR’

I’ll give her “oxymoron” mocking my Twitter name 😂 Who’s the “real” KR pic.twitter.com/46KdVxqB6q — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 15, 2022

On the October 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Andy Cohen read Richards a question from Grammer.

“Question from the real Camille,” Cohen stated, alluding to Grammer’s Twitter handle @TheRealCamilleG, to which Richards rolled her eyes and said “Isn’t that an oxymoron?”

Cohen laughed and continued with a question about Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

“Watching Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne fein concern for Kyle as they continue to throw gas on the fire. Is this their calculated plan of deflection and/or an attempt to stick it to Kyle as well.

“[It was] probably a little bit of both, maybe. But Camille is just like, literally has to weigh on every little crumb, doesn’t she?” Richards said.

The clip was shared on social media shortly after and Grammer commented with several laughing emojis.

Then, on October 14 Grammer shared a trio of photos of Richards through the years with the caption, “I’ll give her “oxymoron” mocking my Twitter name. Who’s the ‘real’ KR.”

On that post, Grammer interacted with the fans.

Someone wrote “Kyle needs to remember without you she would have been a flop first season. You were her storyline” to which Grammer replied, “Amen!”

One fan stepped in to defend Richards writing, “This is so LOW!!!! Like she’s so much more successful than you will EVER BE!” Grammer replied with another old photo of Richards with the caption, “How’s this?”

Grammer wasn’t all insults though, she complemented Richards by saying, “She’s pretty in the second pic. Natural.”

Someone pointed out how wrong Grammer’s post was, “How many procedures have you had, Camille? Appearance shaming is not the flex you think it is” and Grammer replied, “I never said I didn’t. I believe we talked about this season 1 reunion.”

Richards & Grammer Have Been Feuding Since RHOBH Season 1: ‘You’re Such a F****** Liar, Camille!’

✨ THIS DAY IN BRAVO HISTORY ✨ 10 years ago, #RHOBH star @KyleRichards uttered the instantly iconic line, "You're such a f*cking liar, Camille!" during the show's first season. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/DPGWeIxMfF — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 12, 2020

The beef between Richards and Grammer has gone as far back as RHOBH season 1.

In that season Richards was accused of asking why anyone would want to be around Grammer without her then-husband Kelsey Grammer. Richards denies ever saying it.

At a group dinner, the pair got into an argument to which Richards said the now infamous line, “You’re such a f****** liar, Camille!”

In 2017 Richards reflected on that dinner and how far she and Grammer had come since that 2010 moment.

“We really laugh about it [now],” Richards told Entertainment Tonight. “This season, I don’t know how many times Lisa Vanderpump said to her, ‘You’re such a f****** liar, Camille!’”

Richards says fans still say the line to her.

“To this day people literally tweet that [quote] to me, there’s memes, they think it’s so crazy,” Richards told the outlet. “I’m like, it wasn’t that big of a deal, or so I felt. I just said it. I don’t know why people think it’s so crazy … it does make me laugh now, but I was extremely frustrated. We always laugh, because I had a vein bulging out of my head. I was so upset!”

