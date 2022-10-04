Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Supports Kathy Hilton Amid Lisa Rinna Drama

Kathy Hilton’s behavior during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado has been a major storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season.

In the season 12 episode “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” Lisa Rinna claimed that she witnessed Hilton have a total breakdown as they returned home from a private nightclub in Aspen. According to Rinna, Hilton trash-talked her cast mates and threatened to “destroy” her sister Kyle Richards. Rinna, who was alone with Hilton when they arrived home, locked herself in a room when Hilton began throwing things during her rant. In a confessional, she compared Hilton to “the devil.”

In the September 28, 2022 episode, “Silence is Golden,” Rinna gave more details about what she witnessed. The Bravo star claimed that Hilton said horrible things about everyone in the cast before getting violent.

In a scene that was filmed after the group returned home from Aspen, Rinna confronted Hilton about her meltdown, telling her she wasn’t going to “get away with it” with her. Hilton, who at first claimed she doesn’t have a temper, apologized and admitted, “I lost my temper. And I was cruel.”

But Rinna went a step further and told Hilton she believed she had “a psychotic break of some kind.” She also told the mom of four she needs to figure out where her “hatred comes from” and even told her she has a “black heart.” An upset Hilton then left the conversation.

Camille Grammer Supported Kathy Hilton on Social Media

No one knows how tough it is to be a Housewife than a former Housewife. During her run on “RHOBH” in the show’s early seasons, Camille Grammer was ganged up on by some of her cast mates, and she was put in the hot seat at the reunion.

“Season 1 of for me, was hell, I never want to repeat that again,” Grammer once told Entertainment Tonight.

After seeing what Hilton has been accused of, Grammer appeared to offer her support.

“So what if Kathy lost her temper around these ladies,” Grammer tweeted on September 28, 2022. “Who hasn’t on #rhobh. Especially when you are being gaslit by some of the ladies.”

When a follower noted that “Rinna is the queen of gaslighting,” Grammer replied, “She’s very good at it.”

“Yes, I have been on the receiving end and it’s not fun,” the former “RHOBH” star added.

And when another fan accused Rinna of “milking” the Hilton situation for a “storyline,” Grammer replied, “I agree.”

In the comment section to Bravo TV’s Instagram post of the scene with Rinna and Hilton, Grammer recalled some of Rinnas’s past drama with other “RHOBH” stars.

“What made Rinna go to that place?!!” she wrote. “Hmm.. let’s ask [Denise Richards] or Kim [Richards]. The hypocrisy of it all.”

Other RHOBH Stars Appear to Be Siding With Hilton

Because the Aspen drama was not captured on camera, neither Rinna nor Hilton have a way to prove what really went down when they left the private club during the girls trip. But in the “Silence is Golden” episode, co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff said that out of the two women, “I believe Kathy.”

And during the September 21, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais, who is a close friend of Hilton’s, agreed that Rinna is a “hypocrite” for making a big deal about Hilton’s meltdown after her own infamous wine glass-throwing meltdown during a “RHOBH” cast trip to Amsterdam several years ago.

