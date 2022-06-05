Camille Grammer Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie

Camille Grammer has been living her best life since leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former wife of actor Kelsey Grammer was a main cast member on the Bravo reality show for its first two seasons, before recurring as a guest and “friend” on several other seasons. Camille has not appeared on RHOBH since season 10 in 2020.

At age 53, Camille is now married to her second husband, David C. Meyer. Her 2018 wedding at a private beach club in Hawaii was even featured on RHOBH, with a guest list that included fellow Hosuewives Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna. Kyle Richards also served as a bridesmaid, People reported at the time.

Camille also has two now-grown kids, Mason and Jude, from her first marriage to Kelsey Grammer.

Camille Grammer Shared a New Photo & Fans Couldn’t Get Over How Good She Looks

In May 2022, Camille shared photos to Instagram as she posed with her daughter Mason. The first pic featured a solo Camille as she stared at the camera sans makeup with her hair in loose waves.

“In my happy place with my family. #family #blessed makeup free zone,” the former “Club MTV” dancer captioned the post.

Many fans commented to say Camille is a ”natural beauty.”

“Beautiful and so natural…I love it,” one fan wrote.

“Wow you look amazing without makeup,” another wrote.

“Makeup free looks fabulous on you,” another commenter agreed.

Others couldn’t believe how much Mason Grammer looks like her famous mom.

“You look so gorgeous, you are naturally beautiful. Mason follows her Mum,” one fan wrote to Camille.

Camille Grammer Shared Some of Her Beauty Secrets in the Past

Camille has posted makeup-free pics in the past. Fans have commented that she has hardly aged since her RHOBH days, and some think she hasn’t changed at all in 30 years. In August 2021, the mom of two posted 30-year-old throwbacks from her days as a dancer on “Club MTV.” Fans couldn’t believe how little the reality TV veteran has changed in the three decades since she danced on the MTV party show.

Camille has shared some of her beauty tips with fans. In 2018, she told Bravo’s Most Wanted that she used Lancer Skincare’s The Method: Nourish moisturizer on her skin, but she also raved about other drugstore products that she uses. Camille called the inexpensive Aquaphor cream “a lifesaver.” The dry skin treatment costs around five dollars at drugstores and retail chains such as Target.

Camille has admitted to using some cosmetic procedures to combat wrinkles. During her early days on RHOBH, she told Judith Regan’s Sirius XM Radio show that she has used “a crock full of Botox,” according to the Huffington Post.

When she does wear makeup, she mixes up her own shade—or at least she used to. During her Real Housewives heyday, Camille told Allure that she used Giorgio Armani foundation, but that she mixed two shades together to match her skin tone. “I mix 5.5 and 7 together,” she said in 2011. At the time, she also raved about the high end brand’s mascara and swore by Epicuren Colostrum Cream and her Clarisonic skincare brush.

