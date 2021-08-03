PHOTOS: Camille Grammer Meyer Shares Pics From Her Club MTV Days

On August 1, 1981, video killed the radio star – and it spawned the start of several future reality stars. In honor of the day MTV was born, Camille Grammer Meyer looked back at her days as a dancer on the show “Club MTV.”

More than two decades before she was a “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Camille was known as Camille Donatacci and was one of several young dancers on “Club MTV.” The series was the first dance show to air on the all-music network. per IMDb. It was hosted by popular VJ Downtown Julie Brown and featured “a slew of hot young dancers and live musical acts” like “American Bandstand” did years before it. Camille was a dancer on “Club MTV” from 1988 to 1992.

Camille Shared Photos From a Spring Break Show in the Late 1980s

In honor of MTV’s 40th-anniversary milestone, Camille, now 52, shared photos from her days as a dancer at a Spring Break Daytona Beach event for “Club MTV”, including pics of her hanging out with Downtown Julie Brown while wearing a yellow bikini.

When one fan asked her what year the spring break photos were from, Camille replied, “That was 1988 or 89 maybe,” which means she was about 20 years old at the time.

Camille also posted photos from “Woodstock 1994,” which was heavily documented by the music channel.

While she would later rise to fame on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, Camille told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she has “been in the reality TV world, in a way, for a long time” thanks to “Club MTV.”

“Some of the best times of my life [were] when I danced on ‘Club MTV,’” Grammer toiled the outlet in 2018. “Spring Break was amazing. I mean, being 18, 19, 20 years old and traveling around with rock stars — it was so much fun and dancing and meeting all these different performers and just the camaraderie between the dancers. Back then, MTV was so cool.”

She also acknowledged that she was “lucky to be there during the heyday of MTV.”

Following her stint on “Club MTV,” Camille logged a few acting roles, but it was her subsequent marriage to actor Kelsey Grammer and her later stint on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ that made her famous. In the early seasons of the Bravo reality show, fans also got a look at Camille’s dance moves as she went out with her co-stars.

Camille Wasn’t the Only Star Who Was Nostalgic For the Early Days of MTV

Camille wasn’t the only MTV alum to pay tribute to the network’s big birthday. “The Hills” alum Spencer Pratt shared a photo of him with the MTV logo and thanked the network for helping me find his “life.” (That’d be his wife, Heidi Montag, who also starred on the MTV reality show.)

In addition, MTV fan favorite Billy Idol shared a clip for one of his early promos for the Music Television network, as did singing duo Hall and Oates and former ”The Real World” star-turned pro wrestler, The Miz.

You can see some of the tributes below:

“You’ll never look at music the same way again…” Happy 40th Birthday @mtv!#MTV pic.twitter.com/ndrWkTmNJg — Daryl Hall & John Oates (@halloates) August 1, 2021

‘81 was a great year. Little did an almost 1 year old me know that this new network called “MTV” would help me showcase my talents and catapult me in to becoming “Must See.” Thank you, @MTV. Happy 40th birthday!!! pic.twitter.com/Gr7vSy7OVW — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 2, 2021

