Former RHOBH Star Criticizes Season 14 Cast on Social Media

Camille Grammer called out “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members for being too “afraid” of saying something wrong on camera.

In November 2024, the veteran RHOBH star spoke out in a series of social media posts hours before the 14th season of the Bravo reality show was set to premiere. “Who’s excited for upcoming season of #RHOBH?” Grammer asked fans on X. “Second question. Does anyone think that the franchise has become too woke?”

Grammer did not define what she meant with the word “woke,” but she noted that the stars on the show are overly careful about what they say on camera. “It feels like the ladies are afraid to be real. They are fearful of being canceled instead of entertaining. They are handcuffed,” she wrote.

Grammer was an original cast member of RHOBH when it debuted in 2010. She was a main Housewife for two seasons before appearing as a “friend” and “guest” for multiple seasons thereafter.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are “friends of” this season.

Another RHOBH Alum Response to Camille Grammer’s Post

In her posts on X, Grammer explained that the show she first appeared in is very different from its current incarnation nearly 15 years later. “The show was pitched as the lifestyles of the Rich and famous with drama. So it is about wealthy people from Beverly Hills,” she wrote.

She recalled that early episodes, such as a cast camping trip, were fun and were not “self-censored.” “Some people are just so overly sensitive these days that the humor has been taken away from the franchise,” she wrote. “The ladies used to be able to take the piss out of each other. Make fun of each other and it was OK because it was part of the show. they would joke around have open commentary and they weren’t called homophobic, xenophobic, racist or canceled now every little wink turn stair smirk,” she added.

Former RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley questioned what Grammer meant with her opening comment. “Hi luv! By woke do you mean me being character assassinated and sabotaged with my edit and then fired all because of my belief that biological males shouldn’t compete in women’s sports??? You know my answer,” Wiley asked.

“I know there was a lot more to your story than what was aired,” Grammer replied.

In January 2024, Wiley told fans on Instagram that she was “dragged” for an “esophagus storyline” on the Bravo reality show. In March, she confirmed that she was not asked back for a second season.

Grammer clarified that she likes that there’s a more diverse cast than it did when she started. She noted that she likes Beauvais and thinks Saint John is “ a great choice” for the show because she is a “boss.”

Camille Grammer Will Make a Cameo on Season 14

Grammer is still involved with RHOBH, so she’s not technically speaking out of turn.

According to BravoTV.com, she did film scenes for season 14 as a guest. In season 13, she also appeared at a dinner party held at Kyle Richards’ house,

Grammer previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would be open to returning to the cast of the Bravo reality show. “You gotta talk to Andy [Cohen] about that,” she said. “You gotta talk to the higher-ups. I love being a part of it, I was part of the show for, what, six seven years. I call it my dysfunctional family, working with these girls. It’s my family and I miss them when I’m not around them.”