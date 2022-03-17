Ex ‘RHOBH’ Star Disses Current Cast & Hints at Fake Drama

Camille Grammer revealed her thoughts on the current state of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

When the Bravo reality show made its debut in 2010, Camille was a main cast member alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof, and Taylor Armstrong.

The first season of the show documented the demise of Camille’s marriage to Kelsey Grammer, a “Dinner Party from Hell” featuring psychic Allison DuBois, and a shocking limo scene in which Kyle Richards shocked her sister Kim—and the world – by outing her as an alcoholic on-camera. There was also a very real and dark storyline about Taylor Armstrong’s crumbling marriage to her abusive late husband, Russell, per Screenrant.

Camille left her full-time role on RHOBH after season 2 and returned as an on-and-off “friend of” and a “guest” for several seasons after. She has not appeared on the show at all since season 10, per IMDb.

Camille Grammer Said RHOBH is No Longer the Same

The past few seasons of RHOBH have focused predominantly on one storyline or argument aimed at one cast member. Season 9 was all about the “Puppygate” drama, while season 10 had newcomer Denise Richards in the hot seat with an affair rumor. Season 11 was heavily dominated by Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal drama.

In a recent Instagram post, Camille weighed in on the current status of the show she once starred in. The former “Club MTV” dancer shared a collage of photos of the original RHOBH cast and compared it to the current version of the show, of which only Kyle Richards remains a cast member.

“When the show was great!” Camille captioned the post of the season 1 cast members. “It was raw with real arguments. Now it’s good but not the same.”

Camille received plenty of feedback on her post.

“Tell it like it is Camille!” wrote fellow RHOBH O.G. Taylor Armstrong.

“It was so much more authentic,” another fan wrote of the show’s earlier seasons. “It seemed like the ladies were more genuine in their fights and friendships. The new friends are forced into the social circle now,”

“First few series was absolutely brilliant… and yes it’s went downhill,” another agreed. “Its cringe now.”

“It’s not that great now because it’s 5-6 women picking something in 1 woman’s life to attack & beat to death,” added another commenter.

Kyle Richards Said Camille ‘Wants Her Job Back’

Although Camille has not appeared on RHOBH in several years, she frequently talks about the show. In 2021, she teased that a Housewives star gossiped about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s finances years before their divorce drama and Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits were made public.

After a Twitter follower asked Camille if she had heard about “the Tom and Erika rumors” before their financial and legal issues were talked about on “RHOBH,” Camille revealed that “one of the Housewives mentioned it” at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019. She later added that it was “a west coast HW” and a “”so called “good friend” of Erika’s.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kyle Richards addressed Camille’s claims about the baby shower gossip.

“Looks like somebody wants their job back,” Kyle said of Camille, noting that her former co-star “talks about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ more than I actually am, by the way.”

Camille set the record straight on her potential return to the Bravo reality show.

“I am not interested in going back at this point,” she wrote on Twitter in 2021. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

