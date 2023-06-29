RHOBH Personality Teases ‘Intense Drama’ in Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Camille Grammer Meyer, who was featured in several seasons of the Bravo series, gave details about filming as “a guest” for the show’s upcoming thirteenth season, as reported by Reality Blurb. According to the publication, Meyer answered fans’ questions on Twitter about RHOBH season 13 on June 20. After one Twitter user asked if she could “give us any hints about S13,” the former dancer teased that fans can expect drama in the new episodes.

“I’m was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see,” tweeted Meyer.

Another fan inquired if Meyer “start[ed] any drama,” to which she responded, “No.” She also replied to a commenter who wanted to know “[h]ow was it to film with the RHOBH girls again” and if “Dorit [Kemsley] annoy[ed] [her] less this time around.”

“I think it was good to reconnect with some of the ladies and meet others fir [sic] the first time. Dorit was quiet around me. Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness. I didn’t think much of it,” commented Meyer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Interacting With Camille Grammer Meyer While Filming for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave stated that she had a guest appearance with Meyer for RHOBH season 13 on the May 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. Arroyave, who exited RHOBH after season 10, stated that she “filmed one time” during season 13 and had a brief interaction with Meyer. She referenced that she had issues with the model during RHOBH season 9, specifically when Meyer accused her of “snubbing” her daughter, Mason Grammer, at the airport.

“I looked at her and there was this moment — and I just went ‘Oh h***, Camille’ and we, like, laughed, and gave each other a hug,” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH personality also explained that she believes Meyer is not authentic when she is filming for the Bravo series.

“I really feel like she does what she feels like she has to do to be on the show at any particular time, which is why I always had a problem with her. Listen, if you truly think I was an a*****, if you truly think that I was mean to your kid, if you truly think I’m this person — be that way to me all the time, don’t just be that way to me on camera,” said Arroyave.

Kyle Richards Discussed ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 in April 2023

RHOBH star Kyle Richards spoke about the show’s upcoming thirteenth season in an April 2023 interview with E! News. She asserted that season 13 “will not disappoint” fans.

“There’s a lot of drama. I think the audience is going to be really excited,” continued Richards.

The mother of four explained that “it is a very different season for [her].” She stated that she is “in a very different place in [her] life.” Richards also referenced that Lisa Rinna left the series after season 12, which caused some changes in the cast.

“When the cast changes, you know, the dynamic shifts, of course, just everything. Just drama, there’s like a lot of personal stories here, just a lot going on,” said Richards.