Camille Grammer Shades Kyle Richards With ‘Martyr’ Post

Camille Grammer has made her take on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama very clear; she supports Kathy Hilton.

Just a week after Grammer went after Kyle Richards on Twitter with a post about her changing looks, the former reality star returned to the platform to share more of her thoughts following the finale of the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

Grammer Agreed With Hilton That Richards Was ‘Acting Like a Martyr’

When Hilton joined the reunion, she discussed her time on the season, which was heavily focused on the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. Toward the end of the trip, an incident went down at a club followed by an alleged Hilton “meltdown,” according to Lisa Rinna, that occurred without Bravo cameras rolling.

On the reunion, Hilton told Cohen that she offered the manager of the club some money to play some specific music so that the ladies could dance and “have fun.” The manager refused, however, telling Hilton that they were far “too busy” to accommodate her request. Before Hilton walked away, the manager asked where she was from and then she says that he rudely told her to “go back to LA.”

This infuriated Hilton, who went up to her sister and demanded that they leave. Richards refused, however, and Rinna offered to leave with Hilton. Rinna said that what happened next is something that she’s never witnessed in her life and she claims that Hilton said extremely hurtful things about the cast, including Richards.

The discussion was extremely hard for Richards, who cried for the majority of the time that Hilton was talking about that controversial night. At one point during the conversation, Hilton looked over at her sister and accused her of “acting like a martyr.”

“The only one it hurts here is me. I’m the one who gets f***** up… It always ends up like this for me,” Richards said before Hilton’s comment.

“I think that I had so much that’s hurt me … I thought we were going to have more to our relationship,” Hilton said to Richards.

After the episode aired, a Twitter user asked Grammer her thoughts.

“Camille, what were your thoughts about Kathy calling Kyle a martyr? It rings true to me,” the fan asked.

Grammer responded with just one word. “Yes.”

Grammer Credits Hilton for the Reunion Ratings

According to TV Deets, the third part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion had a season high in ratings, bringing in 1,456,000 viewers; a solid 100,000 higher than the fourth part of the season 11 reunion.

A tweet posted by TV Deets was shared by the Queens of Bravo Twitter account and retweeted by Grammer.

“Thanks to Kathy,” she captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji. Her comment ended up with several responses, most Twitter users completely agreeing with her take.

Grammer was an OG on the hit Bravo show but discontinued her reign as a full-time Housewife after just two seasons. She returned to the show as a “friend of” in season 3, and has made several appearances in the seasons that followed. Grammer officially left RHOBH after season 10.

