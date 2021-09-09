Camille Grammer Slams Lisa Rinna as ‘Hypocritical’

The latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has gotten more than just fans talking.

Former RHOBH stars Camille Grammer Meyer and Eileen Davidson weighed in on the drama while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday, September 8. Cohen grilled the ladies on the current season and how they’d handle certain situations.





He asked them about “Rinna’s different approach” when it came to her questioning Denise Richards on season ten compared to her lack of questioning Erika Jayne on the current season. “I just feel that it’s a little hypocritical of Lisa Rinna to go so hard on her good friend Denise and be light on questioning Erika,” Grammer told Cohen.

She added, “I understand there’s a pressure for these girls to get their story out and say their opinions, so you know I could see the other side that she’s taken a little breather from that, but I would like to see her step it up a little with Erika.”

Davidson agreed with Grammer but also stood up for her close friend. “I wasn’t a huge fan of what happened to Denise last year,” she told Cohen. “I thought it was kind of over the top, and it didn’t make Lisa look great….I think that has a lot to do with why she’s maybe pulling back this year.”

Richards starred on RHOBH for seasons nine and ten but left after a difficult last season. Former cast member Brandi Glanville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Her decades-long friendship with Rinna ended after Rinna constantly questioned Richards and believed Glanville over her close friend.

Rinna Has Shaded Grammer as Well

Grammer may have called Rinna “hypocritical,” but Rinna has also called Grammer an, “a**hole.” Grammer shaded Rinna’s bff Jayne on Twitter after watching Jayne’s mascara run down her cheeks from crying about her divorce and her husband’s legal issues during the July 14, 2021, episode.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Rinna was not having the shade. A Bravo Instagram account @QueensOfBravo reposted Grammer’s tweet, and Rinna didn’t hold back. She commented under the post, “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnAssholeOnTwitter.”

The RHOBH star used the hashtag after she notoriously told Grammer that she was an, “a**hole on Twitter” during Kyle Richards’ annual white party.

Grammer Hasn’t Been Shy in Sharing Her Opinions Before

As RHOBH fans know, Grammer isn’t one to keep her thoughts to herself. After Grammer insinuated that Jayne’s tears were fake, she did acknowledge that some of her feelings may have been real. A fan replied to her tweet, “I disagree when I read that you felt Erika’s tears were fake. It may have been cheap mascara but girl, she’s got a whole lot to cry about and it has nothing to do with missing her husband #deepdoodoo”

Grammer responded to the tweet standing by Jayne writing back, “I believe she was crying. I agree. She’s upset. Going thought a divorce is an awful experience no matter what.”

She later acknowledged that she doesn’t know every single detail of Jayne’s latest issues. One fan asked her, “How do you know what she thinks or feels inside.. Just because she is not sprouting it publicly for the benefit of people like you does not make it so.”

The mom of two then replied, “True. I don’t know what she thinks.”

