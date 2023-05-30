RHOBH Alum Welcomes Unexpected Visitor Into Her Home

Camille Grammer welcomed a new addition to her home – and it was very unexpected. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared photos of a feral cat that was camped out outside of her house, and she asked fans for advice on what to do.

Not only did fans chime in, but some of Camille’s former RHOBH co-stars offered to help, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Camille Grammer Revealed How She Spotted the Kitten

In a series of Instagram photos shared in May 2023, Camille gave fans a look at a small grey kitten that she found hanging out outside of her house and looking in a window. The former Bravo star revealed that she was sitting at her kitchen table when she saw the tiny cat peering into her house.

“We put out food (tuna) and the kitty ate all of it,” Camille wrote, before adding that the stray cat would not come near her. She noted that the kitten appeared to be living in some bushes on her property. Her dog also discovered the cat and gave her a run around the yard.

“We have been waiting for mama to come around but we have not seen her,” Camille added. “Any advice? How do catch a feral kitten??” she asked her followers.

It didn’t take long for fans – and a pair of RHOBH co-stars—to respond to Camille’s request.

“Yes I’m in. Texting you, wrote RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“Can we come over and help?” asked Denise Richards.”@deniserichards I’ll let you know,” Camille replied. “The kitten is now in my garage. She like hiding under my car. I had a cat rescue person Jessica come and set a trap but the kitty is too small to activate the trap. Kitty was able to eat the food in the trap and is now back in the wheel area of my car. She/he is a smart little thing.”

Camille provided an update a few days later with a photo of the kitten in a carrier as she was being transferred to a nearby rescue for an evaluation.

“Kitten update,” she wrote. “We were successful at getting the kitty, now onto the next phase. She/he will be taken in and cared for. From feral to tame .” She also noted that she had received several inquiries about the cat.

Camille Grammer Revealed What She Named the Kitten

In a third update, Camille revealed that the cat is a female and that her daughter, Mason, named her Misty.

“Misty is super sweet,” Camille wrote. “It’s amazing she survived only weeks old on her own away from mama. She goes to the vet in the morning for a checkup. So far she is allowing snuggles and is enjoying human contact. She had a kitten bath and is making strides. We are very happy.”

Camille did not reveal if she plans to keep the cat, but some fans think she may have.

“Aww Camille your such a kind human to save her,” one commenter wrote.

“She chose you to be her mommy,” another added.

“Hi misty! So happy you rescued her and congrats on the new fur baby!” a third fan wrote.

Camille is a known animal lover. In April 2020 she was photographed walking her dog, and the following year she announced the addition of a sweet Havanese puppy named Jacque.

“He arrived today and we are already in love with this little guy,” she wrote at the time.

