Camille Grammer Stuns in 30-Year-Old Throwbacks: PHOTOS

Camille Grammer Meyer took fans back in time. The 53-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star flashed back 30 years with a series of photos on Instagram, and fans couldn’t believe how little she has changed.

On her social media page, Camille shared three throwbacks from the early 1990s. In the first shot, the future Bravo star was seen posing for the camera while holding up three dominos. In another pic, she was strolling the beach while wearing a patriotic bikini.

In the caption to the post, Camille put a timeline on the photos and revealed that she was her daughter Mason’s age when the first photo was taken.

“Going through old photos I found at my parents house,” Camille wrote. “I was 20-23 years old in these pics. I can’t believe how fast time flies. I was my daughter’s age in this photo.”

Fans Reacted to Camille Grammer Meyer’s Photos

Camille’s photos received a ton of comments from her fans and celebrity friends. Many noted that the blonde Bravo TV personality has barely changed over the years.

“You look exactly the same,” one commenter wrote.

“Always a stunner,” agreed “Real Housewives of Dallas” star, Stephanie Hollman.

“You didn’t age a single day!” another fan wrote. “What’s your secret?”

“How do you look the same…flawless,” another wanted to know.

Camille Grammer Previously Shared Photos From the Same 1990s Era When She Was a Club MTV Dancer

Before she was a Real Housewife, Camille was a dancer on “Club MTV.” The future wife of actor Kelsey Grammer went by her maiden name, Camille Donatacci, when she danced on the show from 1988 to 1992. The series was the first dance show to air on the then-all-music network, per IMDb, and it was hosted by popular MTV VJ, Downtown Julie Brown.

In honor of MTV’s 40th anniversary in 1981, Camille hit Twitter to share photos of herself from the era. In the photos, she posed in a bright yellow bikini alongside Brown and some of her fellow dancers.

In 2018, she told Bravo’s Daily Dish that “some of the best times” of her life were when she danced on “Club MTV” and traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida for spring break and other festivities. “I mean, being 18, 19, 20 years old and traveling around with rock stars — it was so much fun and dancing and meeting all these different performers and just the camaraderie between the dancers. Back then, MTV was so cool,” Camille dished.

While it has been 30 years since those photos were taken, it’s no surprise that Camille has barely changed. Fans know that Camille lives an active lifestyle and has always kept herself in shape. And the bikini photos haven’t stopped just because she hit the age of 50. In 2018, the year she marked her milestone birthday, People magazine shared Instagram photos of the mom of two posing in a bright blue two-piece swimsuit while spending time at her second home in Hawaii.

The RHOBH alum captioned the photos to reveal that she had just finished up a “wonderful workout.” “Morning training Hawaiian style,” she captioned the post. “Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim.”

