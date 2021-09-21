Camille Grammer Says She Heard Rumors About the Girardi’s Over Two Years Ago

Wow, she’s pernicious.

Even though Camille Grammer is no longer a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t stir up some drama from afar. In a new Tweet, Grammer alleged that she had already heard rumors about Erika Girardi and her estranged husband’s financial issues before it came to light last year.

“Camille, did you hear of the Tom and Erika rumors before she came on the show?” one user asked the star on September 17, 2021. In response, Grammer admitted, “Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy’s baby shower.”

According to People, Andy Cohen’s baby shower was held in January 2019, which means that Grammer had heard murmurs about Girardi’s unsavory business practices over two years ago. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is entangled in a number of lawsuits. He is being accused of embezzling millions of dollars in client funds over multiple years, and was also the subject of a recent documentary on Hulu called “The Housewife and The Hustler.”

Grammer was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons one and two, and has since appeared intermittently on the franchise as a “friend” or “guest.”

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Also Admitted That Girardi’s Issues Were the ‘Worst-Kept Secret’ in Hollywood

It looks like Grammer wasn’t the only one who had heard the rumors about Girardi and her husband’s legal issues before they blew up. During a recent episode of her podcast, Just B, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel admitted that their legal problems were the “worst kept secret” in Hollywood.

“Dennis said to me, ‘He doesn’t have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars,” Frankel explained during the episode, referencing her late fiancé, Dennis Shields. “I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars. He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.’” And I go, ‘What are you talking about? How is she flying around on [private planes]?’ And he said, ‘It’s because he’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle. He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle.’ Dennis said this. And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Frankel continued, “‘And Dennis was like, ‘Yeah, no, he owes me money and it aggravates everybody.’ I said, ‘Why would he do that?’ He goes, ‘He can’t say no to her.’”

Some of Girardi’s Costars Are Sticking By Her

Although some of Girardi’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates have doubted her, she has one person in her corner, and that’s Lisa Rinna.

“Listen, I’ve known Erika a long time,” Rinna said during an August 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t think she knew anything. You tell me how she would know— why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. I mean, that is how I feel. I’m gonna stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f******* deal with it.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

