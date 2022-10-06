Camille Grammer Rips Into RHOBH Cast

Looks like Camille Grammer-Meyer has some thoughts about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 finale.

In an Oct. 5 tweet, Grammer went off on some of the franchise’s cast members, calling out Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi for their behavior on the show regarding Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown. Rinna claimed that Kyle Richards’ sister, Hilton, had a fit off-screen while on their cast trip to Aspen, and during the finale, the women continued to grill Richards and the rest of the cast about the incident.

“Watching LR and EJ feign concern for Kyle as they continue to throw gas on the fire,” Grammer wrote. “Was this their calculated plan of deflection and/or an attempt to stick it to Kyle as well? Just a thought.”

In response, many RHOBH fans seemed to agree with Grammer’s take on the episode. “You’re absolutely right,” one Twitter user wrote back. Another wrote, “I really hope u come back and tell them to take several seats.” Another user also chimed in, “They have been at it for years (they probably owe LVP an apology for claiming she leaked the dog stuff too!).”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

This Isn’t the First Time Grammer Has Weighed in on This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Grammer has been tuning in to this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and it’s not the first time she has weighed in on the show on Twitter. In June 2022, she slammed star Crystal Kung-Minkoff, calling her “boring.”

“#Rhobh boring Crystal storyline…ugh,” Grammer wrote at the time. “Reaching for a storyline.”

In another September 2022 tweet, Grammer weighed in on the Kathy Hilton scandal happening on the show following the cast trip. “So what if Kathy lost her temper around these ladies,” Grammer wrote. “Who hasn’t on #rhobh Especially when you are being gaslit by some of the ladies.”

Grammer Thinks She Was an ‘Easy Target’ After Lisa Vanderpump Exited ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2019, Grammer revealed that she believes she became an “easy target” for the girls on the show after Lisa Vanderpump exited the franchise amid season 9. Grammer was a full-time cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons one and two, and has appeared as a “friend of” intermittently in recent seasons.

“Season one of [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], for me, was hell,” Grammer told the outlet in 2019. “I never want to repeat that again.”

The former RHOBH star continued about her appearance during season 9, “It was getting boring,” Grammer said. “I think the fans were getting sick of [puppygate], too, and so, I was there to spice things up a bit. And again, moi becomes the target. I haven’t filmed as much with the ladies, so they create this bond and I’m kind of odd man out so it’s easy to become the target… They have bonded. They’ve become very close.”

