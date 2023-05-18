2 ‘Real Housewives’ Team Up for New Project

Two “Real Housewives” stars are joining forces on a new project. Candiace Dillard Bassett from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” shared a May 16 Instagram post announcing that she was releasing a new single, “Affirmations (Part II)”, and is featuring “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora on the track, which comes out on all streaming platforms on Sunday, May 21.

Dillard Bassett first released “Affirmations” as one of the bonus tracks on the “Deluxe Edition” of her debut album “Deep Space”, which was released on December 30, 2022, after the album originally came out in September 2021.

Drew Sidora Worked on New Music With Her Now-Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman

“Real Housewives” stars pursuing music has been an often-recurring plotline on the Bravo franchise, with cast members from nearly every “Housewives” city recording and releasing music at one point during their tenure on the show.

Sidora is one of the latest stars to share her musical journey on Bravo, revealing in episode 2 of “Atlanta”‘s 15th season that she had been working on music with her husband of eight years Ralph Pittman, who was producing her songs, prior to Pittman filing from divorce from her in March 2023 after separating in February. People reported in May that the couple had been in a good place leading up to their split, and noted how encouraging they were of each other’s musical passions on the show.

“First and foremost, you are extremely talented, babe,” Pittman told Sidora, “Like, I wanna be able to nurture your gift.”

Sidora admitted that although the music had a positive effect on their relationship, it also served as a distraction from other marital problems at play, saying in confessional, “We’re doing music. So, we’ve not had to focus so much on our issues. And I feel like for that, we’re in, you know, the best place we’ve been in, I think, [in our whole marriage].”

Despite any personal problems at play, Sidora is in good company, as Dillard Bassett has been working on her music for years, as documented on “Potomac”, and has built up quite a reputation, with her single “Drive Back” landing at number two on Vulture’s June 2022 ranking of all “Real Housewives” singles, losing out on the top spot to Countess Luann de Lesseps’ “Money Can’t Buy You Class”. Dillard Bassett has since gone on a multi-city tour and released more music videos to support her album.

The pair of singers are set to appear together on camera soon, as a teaser for the May 21 episode of “Atlanta” showed.

Drew Sidora Received Support From Her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Co-Stars

After Sidora shared the single announcement with Dillard Bassett, her “Atlanta” co-stars flocked to her comment section to cheer on their friend and support her forthcoming music.

“🔥🔥🔥” Kandi Burruss commented. Burruss is a Grammy-award-winning musician, with songwriting credits including TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills”.

“Yaaaasssss Queens” Kenya Moore wrote.

“👏🏾” added former cast member Cynthia Bailey.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss Was ‘Playing Games’ With Tom Sandoval