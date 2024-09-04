‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces She Is Expecting a Baby Boy

“Real Housewives of Potomac” personality Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband Chris Bassett announced they will soon be parents to a baby boy.

During an interview with Us Weekly, published on September 3, Dillard Bassett said she knew was going to have a boy.

“I started to feel a masculine energy. I just couldn’t deny the feeling of a sweet little boy growing inside of me,” said Dillard Bassett to the publication.

In addition, she said she has been enjoying her pregnancy, which she announced in April 2024.

“It’s the most magical and indescribable experience. I think I’m actually going to miss it, but I also can’t wait to meet him and stare at him all day!” said the former Bravo personality.

Dillard Bassett also let fans know that she has taken inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” when decorating her child’s nursery.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Announced She Would Be Having a Boy on Her Instagram Account

On September 4, Dillard Bassett uploaded an Instagram video that showed her and her husband finding out that they will be having a boy.

“I would like a girl. But I will be happy as long as they are healthy,” said Dillard Bassett in the video.

When Dillard Bassett realized she was expecting a boy, she laughed. She also said, “I knew I was having a boy!”

She and her husband, who has three children, then kissed before sharing a high-five in celebration.

“‘You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.’ -2 Timothy 2:1,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to react to the news.

“Aww this was so cute. I am so happy for you two. 💙,” wrote one commenter.

“This is so precious! Congrats🎊,” added another.

“Aww being a boy mom has been incredible you will love every second of it!” shared a different person.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Opened up About Her Pregnancy

Us Weekly reported that Dillard Bassett discussed conceiving her first child via IVF in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she was never sure if she felt “ready” to have a child.

“I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to trust the process. So we did our implantation in January [2024],” said Dillard Bassett to Entertainment Tonight.

Dillard Bassett, who left RHOP in 2024, also said her pregnancy has been “weird, but also really wonderful.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Shared That She Did Not Believe She Was Pregnant Before She Announced She Was Expecting

During a May 2024 interview with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, of “Married to Medicine” fame, Dillard Bassett shared she “didn’t believe that [she] was pregnant” until she made the announcement that she was expecting.

“I really didn’t even feel pregnant. I couldn’t even motivate myself to start a registry. Once we told everybody, and I was getting all these positive affirmations, it was like, ‘Okay maybe this is real.’ And even to this day, I’ll look down and be like, ‘What is going on? Is this really happening?'” said Dillard Bassett in the May 2024 interview.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Mentioned Some Issues She Was Having With Pregnancy on Social Media

Reality Tea reported that Dillard Bassett expressed some frustrations she was having about her pregnancy on her X account. In the August 27 upload, she shared she did not want to get any stretch marks on her stomach.

“Let me tell you something. I will not be smited the demon of stretch marks in the 11th hour of this pregnancy. My stomach is starting to itch more and more and the enemy will not prosper around my belly button or anywhere else on my body. I rebuke it, OK?! REBUKE!!!” wrote the former RHOP star.