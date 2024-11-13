‘Real Housewives’ Star & Husband Welcome First Child Together

“Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband of six years, Chris Bassett, are parents to their first child together.

In an interview with People magazine, published on November 13, Dillard Bassett shared that she and her husband “couldn’t be happier” with their new arrival, who was born on October 3. She described her feelings toward her son, whom she conceived via IVF, as “pure love.”

“I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have,” said Dillard Bassett. “Throughout my pregnancy, when I would talk to him in my stomach, I would say, ‘I can’t wait to see who you’re going to be.’ And that’s been the joy in my heart that’s continued after his birth. It’s exciting to think about. I’m so ready for a lifetime of being on the sidelines, cheering him on.”

Dillard Bassett also said that she believes her son’s personality is similar to his father’s.

“I will say that his disposition is very calm, so he definitely takes after his dad in that regard,” said the RHOP alum. “He sleeps well at night. And when he’s awake, he’s super cool. He just chills. He hangs out. And he’s super smiley and loves to laugh, except when he gets all fussy and then I’m like, ‘Now why are you turning up right now? Are you hungry or want this pacifier?’ Like, sir, you need to tell me!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Revealed Her Son’s Name

Dillard Bassett revealed that her son’s name is Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett while speaking to People magazine. She said, “naming him took longer than [she] thought.” She explained that she and her husband, who is also the father to three older children, had disagreed on what they would like to name their son.

“I had been throwing names out to Chris the entire pregnancy and most of the ones I liked he was like, ‘Those sound like nepo baby names.’ And I was like, ‘Why are you just trying to kill my vibe?’ But Chris agreed with Jett. He was like, ‘Jett’s a cool name, he’s going to be a cool kid. They can call him J.B.,'” said Dillard Bassett.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Announced She Was Having a Boy in a September 2024 Interview

Dillard Bassett announced she was having a son in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She said she thought she was having a boy before it was confirmed.

“I started to feel a masculine energy. I just couldn’t deny the feeling of a sweet little boy growing inside of me,” said Dillard Bassett.

She also told the publication that she had enjoyed being pregnant with her first child.

“It’s the most magical and indescribable experience. I think I’m actually going to miss it, but I also can’t wait to meet him and stare at him all day!” said Dillard Bassett during the Us Weekly interview.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Said She Would Be Open to Having Her Own Reality Television Show in April 2024

Dillard Bassett confirmed she was leaving RHOP in March 2024. In a joint April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her husband, Dillard Bassett said her pregnancy impacted her decision to leave the Bravo series.

Dillard Bassett also said she is interested in starring in her own reality show, focusing on her family.

“I think something like that would be fun. We’re both really grateful for everything that, you know, we’ve been able to share with all of the globe,” said Dillard Bassett during the interview.

In addition, Dillard Bassett said she would consider rejoining the RHOP cast if changes to the show were made.

“The space would have to be different,” said Dillard Bassett to the publication.