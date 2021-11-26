‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Blasts Andy Cohen

“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Candiace Dillard is no stranger to drama. During the fifth season of “RHOP,” the reality television personality feuded with Monique Samuels. In season 5, episode 16, their issues with each other turned physical when they visited a winery in Poolesville, Maryland. After exchanging some heated words, Samuels grabbed Dillard’s hair and refused to let go until producers intervened.

According to Screen Rant, Dillard revealed in Dave Quinn’s “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” that she believed Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen had little regard for her, especially following the fight.

“Do you know Andy never, ever reached out to me, ever? I even reached out to Andy’s assistant and asked for him to call me. Nothing. That’s f***ed up,” asserted Dillard.

She went on to suggest she felt blindsided by this behavior as Cohen has a close relationship with other “housewives.”

“But how many of them were physically attacked on camera by their co-star?” said Dillard.

She then claimed that Cohen gives little mind to “Real Housewives” stars.

“You just don’t give a f*** about us and you can’t tell me that you do. And when I saw him, I did say it to his face,” stated Dillard.

Screen Rant reported that Cohen denied Dillard’s claim that she confronted him.

“If she’d told me to my face that I didn’t give a f**k about her, I would certainly remember that. I don’t,” asserted the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” star.

Andy Cohen Questioned Candiace Dillard About Her Behavior During the Season 6 Reunion

In October 2021, Screen Rant reported that Dillard also feuded with Mia Thornton during the show’s sixth season. During season 6, episode 12, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast attended a party at Gizelle Bryant’s house in celebration of the launch of her and Robyn Dixon’s podcast, “Reasonably Shady.” During the party, the topic of Dillard’s music video was brought up. The 34-year-old confronted Thornton for mother, Dorothy, if her husband and manager, Chris Bassett, got paid during the production of the music video. After a heated exchange, Thornton stated that she “wanted to show up something that wasn’t low budget.”

The “Drive Back” singer responded by saying, “your mama’s low budget. Watch your mouth.”

Screen Rant reported that Thornton took issue with the jab as she had been placed “in foster care due to her mother’s incarceration and substance abuse.” During a confessional in season 6, episode 12, the 37-year-old shared that her mother “went from prison and then went into rehab and then she’s been out since, but she was originally sentenced to 20 years.”

While filming the “RHOP” season 6 reunion, Dillard asserted that she “did not know” about Thornton’s history when she insulted her mother.

“If I knew she had the trauma that she had with her mother and I would not say that. I would have talked about something else,” stated the reality television personality.

Andy Cohen then chimed in, asking whether she believed her actions were working in her favor.

“How is the way you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year,” said the producer in reference to Dillard’s altercation with Samuels.

When she asked if Cohen believed it was her “fault [she] was physically attacked,” he responded by saying, “you’re the common denominator.” She then asserted that her castmates have also made unkind statements.

“Everyone up here has a mouth, has said nasty disrespectful, bottom of the barrel things to one another. Because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified,” said Dillard.

Candiace Dillard Spoke About Mia Thornton in October 2021

Candiace Dillard discussed her feud with Mia Thornton during “The Real Daytime” in October 2021.

“I did not know that Mia had what I call mama trauma. She has a lot going on with her mom,” said the singer.

Dillard then revealed that she also has “mom stuff” and relates “to women who have that.”

“When I learned that after my ‘your mama’ joke, I apologized because I don’t even want to put a woman who has mom issues in a position to feel like she is not empowered because it’s hard enough,” said Dillard.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it