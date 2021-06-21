‘Real Housewives’ Star Defends Erika Jayne As She Comes Under Fire for New Documentary

Candiace Dillard of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is not holding back her support for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne Girardi.

In a June 20, 2021 Tweet, Dillard defended Girardi after a documentary recently came out about her and her husband’s legal troubles, called “The Housewife and The Hustler.” The documentary detailed Girardi’s life with her husband, and explored accusations that Girardi’s husband had been misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds for many years.

“Y’all aren’t loyal,” Dillard wrote. “You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her. Reserve your judgement until the facts reveal themselves. Judge not lest ye be judged.”

Many of Dillard’s Followers Disagreed With Her Take

After Dillard tweeted about Girardi, many of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star’s followers seemed to disagree with her opinion. “This is not it,” one user wrote back to her. “People DIED. Multiple lives were lost. People were injured irreparably and then had money STOLEN from them to fund a gluttonous, sinful lifestyle of opulence.”

“Maybe she didn’t know but she knows now, since December,” another user wrote. “So her Instagram posts of her flaunting clothes, makeup, and jewelry is pretty classless. Especially after knowing that money spent on those items may belong to someone else.”

Another fan also chimed in, “No one is obligated to be loyal to a Bravo celebrity ever, first off. Her own lawyers dropped her. It is a widely known almost fact that this is really awful situation.”

Dillard isn’t the only Bravo star to have come to Girardi’s defense after the documentary premiered earlier this month. During a June 16, 2021, episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, Andy Cohen called the documentary “questionable at best.”

“I don’t think that documentary will affect her future on the show,” Cohen revealed to a caller during the episode. “I will say the idea that Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey are the experts in this documentary about Erika is questionable at best. So I kind of realized I wasn’t going to learn anything new from them about Erika.” Cohen continued on the air, “The Tom Girardi stories continue to be deeply disturbing, and we have to see how this plays out.” On June 2, 2021, former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black also stuck up for Girardi, as she urged her followers to “be nice” to the Housewife. Black wrote on Twitter at the time, “I hope people keep an open mind about Erika #RHOBH. The law partners/acct didn’t know. The Calif bar didn’t know. The creditors didn’t know. The city lavishing husband w/awards didn’t know. So why would people assume a singer/dancer w/no background in law finance should know? Be nice.”

