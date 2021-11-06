Candiace Dillard Gives New Information on Her Journey as a Musician

Bravo star Candiace Dillard Bassett let fans know some exciting news in regards to her journey as a musician on social media. According to Bravo TV, on October 31, 2021, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star uploaded an Instagram post that featured two pictures. The first image showed Bassett with her mother Dorothy, attorney James L. Walker Jr., a songwriter who goes by the stage name Nye the Songwrita, and Omega George. In the following picture, Bassett posed with George. In the caption of the post, the reality television star shared that she is “a signed artist.”

“So grateful to my team! My hubby [Chris Bassett], my mama, my management, my lawyer and my LABEL [MNRK Nashville] (formerly Eone) for pushing me, believing in me and pouring into me. It is an honor to follow behind the incredible artists who have come before me at MNRK Nashville. We make a great team. Special shout out to Omega George at MNRK for being a mentor, advocate and friend to me on this journey!” read a portion of the caption.

The singer also noted that her “new album #DEEPSPACE is available now on all streaming platforms.”

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Bassett.

“Congratulations [party popper emoji] [bottle popping emoji] Great story/reminder to keep working towards your goals,” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations so proud of you [clapping hands emoji] May God continue to Bless you,” added another.

“Go Candiace [heart-eye emoji] you deserve it ALL! cannot wait to hear more amazing music [red heart emoji],” shared a different social media user.

Nye the Songwrita Shared His Thoughts About the Success of Deep Space on Social Media

Candiace Dillard Bassett released Deep Space in September 2021. Nye the Songwrita wrote a Facebook post on September 27, 2021, to celebrate the album’s success.

“Three days in and STILL one of the Top 5 (No. 4) R&B albums in the country!” wrote the songwriter.

The producer also shared that he “[p]enned and co-produced 13 of the 15 tracks!” He then expressed gratitude toward Bassett.

“Thank you Candiace for trusting my pen, my co-vision and allowing me to A&R this album. Shout to the label MNRK Music (formerly eone)for believing and investing in the vision,” read the Facebook post.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Discussed Her Album in September 2021

While speaking to 1075 WGCI in September 2021, Bassett discussed how she feels about the success of Deep Space.

“It’s the most overwhelming feeling ever. I can’t even really describe it to you. I was actually just in my closet crying. I just had a mini breakdown, like a happy breakdown,” said the Bravo star.

She shared that she celebrated the album’s release with a party.

“The album came out [on September 24], we went right into the album release party on Saturday and I performed and I had, you know, my family and my friends there. I had the background dancers, I had a live band, had the whole shebang, so I was like focused on that and the weekend was just a blur. My family was town they were staying at the house, we were eating and cooking and sitting on the floor, rolling around, playing, and so I haven’t really had a chance to like soak it all in,” explained the “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member.

