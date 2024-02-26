‘Real Housewives’ Star Plans on Quitting Franchise

Another “Real Housewives” star has a plan to walk away from the show. In an interview with Page Six, Potomac star Candiace Dillard revealed that she won’t be staying on the hit Bravo show forever.

“In life, if you don’t always have a plan, what are you doing?” she told the outlet when asked if she might leave reality television. “There is definitely a plan,” she admitted.

The 37-year-old made it clear that she appreciates all of the opportunities that have come her way thanks to Bravo. However, she may be ready to put her all into her music career.

“I’m so, so, so grateful for the platform that I’ve been given with Bravo,” she told Page Six. “They have supported me immensely with my music career, with my acting career, with just my love for wanting to express myself as an artist,” she continued.

Dillard has been a full-time Housewife on Potomac since season 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candiace Dillard Wants to Further Pursue a Career in Music

Making music had been on Dillard’s mind for many years. She turned that dream into a reality — officially — ahead of her wedding.

“When I was getting married, I knew that I wanted to write a song and perform a song for Chris. I didn’t plan for that to be the segue, but it ended up being the segue,” she said, according to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“And then I literally just, again, followed the path, and it all just kind of fell into place. Meeting my manager fell into place. Getting signed by my label fell into place. Everything just happened the way it was supposed to happen because I believed it was gonna happen that way,” she added.

Dillard released her first album, “Deep Space,” in 2021. In December 2023, Collider praised Dillard’s musical talents and questioned how long she’d stay on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” given her success outside of reality television.

Candiace Dillard Knew Breaking Into the Music World Wouldn’t Be Easy

While she maintained her “Housewives” status, Dillard worked behind-the-scenes to record her first album. In an interview with People magazine in October 2022, she shared a little insight into how she felt about becoming a music star.

“I knew that I would have a sort of uphill battle. No shade meant to other Housewives, they’re doing their thing, but there’s this sort of stigma attached to Housewives who sing. ‘Oh, look, it’s another Housewife that wants to do a song.’ So I expected to have to fight against that,” she told the outlet.

“I’ve always, in my mind, been an artist. In my heart, I’ve always been a performer and I wanted that to translate to the Bravo audience. But also just to lovers of music, lovers of artistry and lovers of all things this space. So I’ve tried to be very intentional about how I roll out my music, how I roll out my music videos, how I present myself as an artist such that I’m presenting myself in a way that surpasses just being in the Housewife space,” she added.

