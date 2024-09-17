‘Real Housewives’ Alum Shares Why She Quit the Show Months After Confirming Her Exit

“Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard Bassett gave some insight into her decision to leave the Bravo series after its 8th season, which premiered in 2023.

During an interview on the August 30 episode of the “According to Blake” podcast, Dillard Bassett said she exited RHOP for several reasons, as reported by Collider.

“I was ready to do go half-way through season 8. So many things were going on, not just on camera with the cast, but behind the scenes,” said Dillard Bassett. “And I’m not going to be in battle with talent and production. That’s too much. Like, Tamar Braxton says all the time, ‘I only want beef with the devil.’ And I can’t be beefing with the devil, talent, and the people whose job it is to protect us. And I started to just not feel safe.”

She clarified that her comments were “not a slight at Bravo directly.”

“But there were people at our production company who contributed to me not feeling safe,” continued Dillard Bassett on the podcast episode.

She also noted that she is currently pregnant with her and her husband, Chris Bassett‘s first child together. As fans are aware, Dillard Bassett conceived her first child via IVF in early 2024.

While recording the podcast episode, Dillard Bassett said she did not feel comfortable filming RHOP while pregnant. According to Dillard Bassett, the stress from the series had negatively impacted her first egg retrieval. She said she believed remaining on the show could have a negative effect on her pregnancy.

Candiace Dillard Bassett & Her Husband Shared They Were Expecting in April 2024

Dillard Bassett and her husband, who is already a father to three children, confirmed they were expecting in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Dillard Bassett said pregnancy has been “weird but also really, like, wonderful.”

She also shared what she is looking forward to once she has her child.

“I’m excited to just support them in whatever they want to do,” said Dillard Bassett tearfully.

The former Bravo star also confirmed her pregnancy was one of the reasons she left RHOP.

“I was really adamant about creating a space, not just for the baby, but for me — for us. For this time in our lives … I wanted a space around us and around our child to feel peaceful,” said Dillard Bassett to Entertainment Tonight. “And to feel free and to feel positive. Without any added pressure, good, bad, or indifferent from the show. And I was not confident that I could have that in the space the show is in currently.”

Dillard Bassett also shared if she would ever consider returning to RHOP.

“The space would have to be different,” said Dillard Bassett during the April 2024 interview.

In addition, Dillard Bassett said she would consider filming a show about her family.

“I think something like that would be fun,” said Dillard Bassett. “We’re both really grateful for everything that we’ve been able to share with all of the globe. So yeah, it would be interesting.”

Bassett, however, suggested he was not too keen about the idea.

“It’s supposed to be her stuff. I just like being in the back,” said the chef.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Shared Her Excitement for Becoming a Mother in a September 2024 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2024, Dillard Bassett, who is expecting a son, spoke about her excitement about having a child.

“As the days tick by, I get more and more excited to see him and hold him and get to know him,” said Dillard Bassett to Us Weekly. “I’ve been praying for a smooth and easy labor and a safe delivery and doing a lot of stretching in preparation for birth! I’m in awe of how much of a miracle this entire experience has been, and Chris and I are super grateful.”