Candiace Dillard Responds to Claims That She ‘Body-Shamed’ Ashley Darby

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Candiace Dillard responded to claims that she had body-shamed costar Ashley Darby on the September 12, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” During the episode, Dillard and Darby got into a fight, and Dillard called Darby “wide-bodied” just a few weeks after the star had given birth, which seemed to cause some backlash among fans.

“Well, yes body shaming, as a whole is not a good thing,” Dillard admitted during her WWHL appearance. “It’s unhealthy, and before I say that I will say this. Yes, what I said, if it offended Ashley, I apologize for it because it was not meant to shame her. Because she said that it was offensive, I want to make it clear that I was not referring to her postpartum body, I talk about her forehead, face, the whole thing.”





Dillard continued, “However, if we’re going to pick the pockets of Candiace and my body shaming, we must leave on the table every time anyone on our show, in any show, has talked about saggy titties, has talked about stovepipe legs, has talked about flattering vaginas. All body shaming, but for whatever reason, Candiace is the only one who gets nailed to the cross. Let’s work on that.”

This is not the first time that Dillard and Darby have butted heads. The two have been feuding since season three.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Dillard’s ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Costars Seemed to Take Darby’s Side on the Matter

During a recent episode of the “Real Housewives of Potomac After Show,” many of Dillard’s costars seemed to take Darby’s side on the matter, agreeing that what Dillard had said was body shaming.

“I do see growth in Candiace but sometimes she goes right back to the person I met four years ago,” Gizelle Bryant admitted during the after-show. “I love Candiace to death, but Candiace can do some low blows that are unnecessary. To come for Ashley’s body when she just gave birth didn’t sit well with me, at all.”

Robyn Dixon also agreed, explaining, “They were totally out of line, especially coming from someone who’s never been pregnant before, never given birth, [and] doesn’t really understand that a lot of pregnant women or postpartum women face.”

There’s More Drama Ahead for Dillard and Darby





It seems like this won’t be the end of the drama for Dillard and Darby this season. During the mid-season “Real Housewives of Potomac” trailer, Darby and Dillard’s husbands are seen fighting with each other at Karen Huger’s vow renewal. “If you put your hands on me, you should apologize,” Darby’s husband says to Dillard’s in one clip.

And, even though the season has wrapped, it doesn’t seem like their relationship has gotten any better.

“Ashley is the queen of deflection,” Dillard said during an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “The queen of deflection. There are so many examples… She’s full of you know what. I literally pay her no mind. None. You can’t take anything she says seriously. She’s disloyal to everybody, except… let me, I’m going to not be rude. You know who she’s loyal to, because that’s where her help is. Everybody else can get it at any time. People like that are dangerous people, so I stay far, far away.”

