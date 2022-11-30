Captain Lee Reveals ‘Real Housewives’ Snub at BravoCon 2022

“Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach might have some drama with “The Real Housewives.”

During a Nov. 28 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen played a game with Rosbach called “Truth or Drink,” where the guest either has to answer the question presented to them or, if they don’t want to answer, they have to take a sip of their drink. And, while playing, things got pretty juicy.

“Who was the rudest celebrity you encountered at BravoCon?” Cohen asked his two guests, Rosbach and “Southern Charm” star Leva Bonaparte.

“I don’t think she actually knew who I was, and it was one of the girls from Dubai,” Rosbach revealed.

“But she was rude to you?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah,” Rosbach replied.

Last June, Bravo premiered “The Real Housewives of Dubai”, which was the first original international franchise to be aired on the network. The show featured cast members Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury, who used to star in the “Ladies of London.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Is a Big Fan of This ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star

Even though Rosbach may have some beef with a “Real Housewives of Dubai” star, that doesn’t extend to the rest of the different “Housewives” franchises. While speaking with HollywoodLife in January 2022, Rosbach raved about “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, who actually joined him on a “Below Deck” charter during season 3.

“She’s a lot of fun. We actually had her on charter,” Rosbach told the outlet about Bailey. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. Housewives of Atlanta.’ I’m thinking high maintenance. Really a pain, demanding. And she was on there with Claudia Jordan as well. And [she] couldn’t have been more different. Not demanding at all.”

Rosbach also added about Bailey’s time on the boat, “We just had a ball.”

‘Below Deck’ Just Marked Its 10th Season on Bravo

On Monday, Nov, 21, Bravo aired its 10th season of “Below Deck,” which means that Rosbach has been a part of the network for nearly 10 years! And, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Captain revealed that he’s still having a great time doing it.

“Doing the show is still fun,” Rosbach told the outlet in an interview published on Nov. 21. “I still enjoy it. It seems weird sometimes when I realize that I am the only one who started this and that is still here, and I look back at all the different cast members that we have had — some I thought were really, really great. I couldn’t understand why they didn’t come back, and others? I really enjoyed giving them the boot.”

Rosbach also added about the show’s 10th season, “You know, it’s difficult to get your head wrapped around it, because I see actors and actresses and personalities that have actual talent and I just happen to be a guy that gets filmed doing his job and I don’t think that anybody expected on season 1 that it was going to explode into what it has, what? Four spinoffs? Ten years for my show and it’s just like, wow.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “Below Deck” every Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

