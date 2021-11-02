Cara Delevingne Has Drunken Blunder at RHONY Star’s Party

Cara Delevingne had a bit of a drunken mishap while attending a Halloween party of a “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

According to Page Six, Delevingne attended Leah McSweeney’s Halloween party over the weekend. The outlet obtained a video that shows Delevingne on a stage watching Azealia Banks and stumbling to the edge of the stage and falling down. She is then helped back up by a security guard. The video also reportedly shows Banks giving Delevingne a hug at the end of her song.

The outlet didn’t share the video, only screenshots, and reports from party attendees who said Delevingne was “really drunk.”

“Everybody was drunk at that debaucherous party,” a Page Six insider told the outlet.

Delevingne & McSweeney Shared Photos of Their Halloween Costumes

Delevingne’s costume wasn’t easily identifiable but she wore a leather jacket and a high ponytail. She also shared a snap on Instagram of a second costume, which she did not appear to be wearing when she fell, of a scuba diver with the words “muff diver” written on the back.

The hostess posted her costume on Instagram as well. She dressed as Madonna holding her Moonman award from the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

“She’s had so many iconic looks but this is my fav. I’m not talking about myself in 3rd person, I’m talking about Madonna,” McSweeney wrote in the Instagram caption.

According to Page Six, there were no other housewives in attendance and the whole party took place at The Box in New York City.

McSweeney Wants to Return to RHONY, Doesn’t Want ‘Weird’ Season to Be Her Last

Season 13 of “Real Housewives of New York” was one of the franchise’s more controversial, taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement. It was also the first time in history a housewives season did not have a reunion, according to Yahoo! News.

That’s part of the reason why McSweeney hopes she can come back for another try.

“I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn’t want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything,” she told ET Online. “I think RHONY‘s definitely coming back. Who’s gonna be a part of it, I have no idea. And when it’s coming back? I don’t know.”

McSweeney also revealed a book she’s writing, Chaos Theory: How to Embrace the Unexpected and Find Meaning in the Madness which she describes as part memoir, part atypical self-help.

“I’ve been working so hard on this for so many months and I’m just so excited to share my journey with mental health and addiction issues that I think, I’m happy to talk about it in a way that I have more control over it,” she told ET Online. “It’s a different platform than the show. I can be more detailed, I can tell people more about it. So, I’m just excited about that part.”

