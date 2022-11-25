Former ‘Real Housewives’ Producer Reveals What Makes a Great Reality TV Star

A former “Real Housewives” producer is mentioning it all.

Carlos King, a former producer of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently appeared on Margaret Josephs’ podcast, and spoke more about what makes a good reality star.

“When I look for a reality star, I don’t look for the loud person in the room,” King said during the Nov. 16 episode of “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget With Margaret Josephs.” “I look for the star factor. What’s your position in life? What do you represent? What’s your opinion? Are you able to get on TV and be your authentic self? What do you have going on in your personal life that a massive audience will be interested in?”

King continued, “I just feel like everybody needs to understand that what makes a great reality star is the person who is vulnerable and open to showing you their reality, and last but not least, you gotta have a motherf****** opinion and address it.”

Josephs seemed to agree with King on his take.

“I agree,” Josephs said. “Even if everybody doesn’t agree with you, you have to stick to it. I hate wishy-washy. Nothing annoys me more than wishy-washy. I can’t stand it. Make a f****** decision, have an opinion, people drive me absolutely crazy.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to air this winter on Bravo.

Carlos King Has Previously Shared Some Behind-the-Scenes Details of Filming “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

King was a producer during the first two seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and it looks like he has a lot of memories from those early days. During a Nov. 8 episode of his podcast, “Reality With The King,” King got together with Teresa Giudice, and while she was on, King shared what the family used to do for the crew after they filmed.

“After we would wrap a scene… Teresa and Joe [Giudice] would tell the crew, ‘Hey, stay over, have dinner with us, let’s sit at the table and talk,’” King revealed during the podcast episode. “And every time we would wrap, it was mandatory that Joe would say, ‘No, sit down, put the cameras down, Carlos, let the camera crew stay, and let’s have dinner together.’”

King continued, “That’s what the Giudices were at the home, and sometimes when your mom and dad were there, they would do the same thing.”

This Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Will Feature Plenty of Drama

This upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is sure to be chock full of drama. Currently, Teresa Giudice is not talking to her brother, Joe Gorga, after something went down at the season 13 finale taping, according to Page Six.

“I mean, it’s a crazy season. I think it’s a season that’s very telling,” Gorga said during the RHONJ panel at BravoCon 2022. “Jersey has, and I will say this, the most loyal fans of any franchise. No really, we do. You guys invest with us, and we appreciate that… we really give you it all. It’s not just about a group of friends. It’s deep, it’s family, and the Jersey fans are hardcore and they’re amazing, but I think they’re gonna like this season, but they’re also gonna get a little sad.”

Gorga continued at the time, “You’re gonna feel all types of emotions because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life, right? So we need to just show you what’s going on. I think that for me personally, it’s a season that’s very real and very honest.”

