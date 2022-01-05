Carmen Electra has revealed what she thinks about potentially joining “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A Housewives fan Instagram account shared a collage of photos of RHOBH star, Garcelle Beauvais with Carmen and the caption “If this will ever happen, I will faint. @carmenelectra would actually be AMAZING on #rhobh” and Carmen replied to the post.

“Would befunnnn,” Carmen wrote.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Like the Idea of Seeing Carmen Electra on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Fans seemed interested in the idea of Carmen joining the cast.

“I was so obsessed with Carmen Electra in the 90s, I used her name as my aol password,” a fan wrote.

“She better give more than denise!!!!!!!!!!!,” a fan wrote. “I want the hollywood secrets.”

“Wow.. this makes me feel like we’re missing out on really getting to know Garcelle,” someone wrote. “Ohhhh yessss!” a different fan wote.

“She would be a great addition,” someone wrote.

“That would great!! In with the new! Out with the old!!” another fan wrote.

One fan wasn’t keen on the idea … for Carmen’s sake.

“They would just want to destroy her bc she’s beautiful and real celebrity – just like they did to Denise,” the fan wrote.

Another fan suggested a different “friend of” idea instead of Carmen and Garcelle.

“I want to see Latoya Jackson with Kathy Hilton. That would be my fantasy,” the fan wrote.

Carmen Electra Already Has a Real Housewives Tagline





Play



Video Video related to carmen electra reveals her feelings about joining rhobh 2022-01-05T13:49:14-05:00

When Carmen appeared on a February 13, 2019, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” she was asked what her tagline would be if she ever joined a housewives franchise.

“I like bad boys and bad boys like me,” she said in her most sultry voice.

Andy Cohen replied, “Which franchise would you like to be a cast member for, I’m gonna send you the paperwork after the show.”

Carmen Is No Stranger to Reality TV Having Once Starred in a 2004 MTV Reality Series ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave’

Carmen has already tasted a bit of reality TV fame having stared alongside then-husband, Jane’s Addiction lead guitarist Dave Navarro on their own show “Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave” which aired on MTV in 2004.

The show, which debuted on January 21, 2004, and ran for 7 episodes until March 3, 2004, featured the couple’s prep work for their November 22, 2003 wedding. The pair split on July 18, 2006, and their divorce was finalized in February 2007, according to the show’s official wiki page.

Carmen Famously Kissed Paris Hilton, a RHOBH Star’s Daughter





Play



Owen Wilson and Carmen Electra winning Best Kiss at 2004 MTV Movie Awards Owen Wilson, Carmen Electra and Amy Smart winning Best Kiss for Starsky and Hutch at 2004 MTV Movie Awards, presented by Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. 2021-06-20T22:36:43Z

Things could get awkward between Kathy Hilton and Carmen. The actress famously kissed Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton during the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton presented Carmen Electra, Owen Wilson and Amy Smart the award for “Best Kiss” for their three-way kiss in “Starsky and Hutch.”

“Usually when people win this award they kiss someone but Amy’s not here and Owen’s not here, so I don’t know,” Carmen said at the mic. Snoop Dogg stepped forward and she gave him a small peck.

Then Paris walked over and the two kissed each other.

You can watch the whole thing in the clip above.

READ NEXT: LOOK: Fans Blast Meredith Marks for ‘Big Bird’ Outfit on RHOSLC