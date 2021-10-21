Carole Radziwill Slams Andy Cohen in New Tweet

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill is not too happy with her former boss and friend, Andy Cohen, these days.

In a recently published tell-all book about the “Real Housewives,” called “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” Cohen spoke about his fallout with Radziwill following her exit from the “Real Housewives of New York.” In the book, Cohen explained that he didn’t like the way that Radizwill announced her departure from the franchise, as he felt like she implied that it was a “toxic situation.” Cohen is quoted in the book saying that he felt like he had “changed” Radizwill’s life.

However, Radziwill doesn’t seem to be thrilled about what Cohen has said about her. In an October 20, 2021 Tweet, Radziwill went off on Cohen, writing, “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted.”

Radziwill was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 5 through 10.

Radziwill Also Spilled Some Tea in the New Book

Although Radziwill slammed Cohen for what he said about her in the new book, she also spilled some tea in “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” In the book, Radziwill claimed that former friend Bethenny Frankel staged the scene when she told Luann de Lesseps that her now ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, was cheating on her.

“It was a total setup,” Radziwill says in the book, as noted by Screen Rant. “Bethenny knew this woman and found out that she was in contact with Tom. And Bethenny was like, ‘The next time you go to see him, text me.’ And that’s what happened. Bethenny knew that they were going to this hotel, and she sent her friend or probably her assistant to take a picture. I mean, Bethenny doesn’t have a lot of friends — and she certainly didn’t just happen to have a friend at the Regency at 10 o’clock on a Tuesday night when Tom just happened to be there kissing some chick he used to bang.”

During Radziwill’s earlier seasons on the franchise, she and Frankel had become extremely close friends, but the two had a major falling out during season 10.

During a July 2019 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Radziwill spoke in more detail about her exit from the show, and admitted that she felt like the series was getting “darker and darker” after Luann de Lesseps’ arrest.

“Something like [RHONY], that’s so big, it never ends as smoothly as you would like it to, I think,” Radziwill said during the radio episode. “But I was aware that it was behind me. I think — I was coming to the awareness starting the season with the election, with Donald Trump being elected. From that point … I kind of had this feeling that this was something that was behind me.”

Radziwill added, “Bravo knew too. We were kind of having that conversation, like, ‘This isn’t working for me, this isn’t working for you.’”

