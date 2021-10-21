Carole Radziwill Claims an Iconic RHONY Moment Was ‘Staged’ by Bethenny Frankel

Carole Radziwill isn’t a housewife any longer but that hasn’t kept her from spilling the tea about some bombshell moments with fellow castmate Bethenny Frankel.

Radziwill’s account of an iconic “Real Housewives of New York” moment was featured in the new Real Housewives book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, which includes behind-the-scenes secrets of many of the shows various franchises.

The moment happened in season 8, episode 20, when Frankel received information that her frenemy, Luann de Lesseps’ then-fiancé, Tom D’Agostino, was cheating on her. That scene goes down in Housewives history due to the intense emotion both women showed, setting aside their rivalry, for what many thought was a compassionate Frankel, according to Screen Rant.

Accroding to Radziwill, viewers were duped and it was all staged by Frankel.

“It was a total setup,” Radziwill says in the book. “Bethenny knew this woman and found out that she was in contact with Tom. And Bethenny was like, ‘The next time you go to see him, text me.’ And that’s what happened. Bethenny knew that they were going to this hotel, and she sent her friend or probably her assistant to take a picture. I mean, Bethenny doesn’t have a lot of friends — and she certainly didn’t just happen to have a friend at the Regency at 10 o’clock on a Tuesday night when Tom just happened to be there kissing some chick he used to bang.”

The cast, including Ramona Singer, were in Palm Beach, Florida celebrating de Lesseps upcoming nuptials and Frankel was seen debating wether she should tell de Lesseps and potentially ruin the trip or keep quiet, as seen on episode 20.

Singer was seen comforting Frankel after the reveal but joined in with Radziwill’s recent claim by additionally throwging Frankel under the bus claiming she also wanted to plug her cocktail brand, according to Singer in Not All Diamonds and Rosé.

“Bethenny totally planned that Tom thing,” Singer said in the book. “She knew what was going on and sent someone to photograph that.”

“And here’s how calculating Bethenny is,” Singer continued. “When she told Luann about Tom having a kissing moment with someone else, she was like, ‘Hold on, I need a drink. Give me that bottle’ which happened to be a Skinnygirl drink. She wanted to make sure it was in the film.”

Tom D’Agostino and Luann De Lesseps Divorced Less Than a Year After Getting Married

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Despite the cheating rumors that Frankel brought to light, D’Agostino and de Lesseps married on New Years Eve 2016. Their wedding was featured on “Real Housewives of New York” season 9, episode 10 and de Lesseps’ very public meltdown and arrest was a hot topic during Season 10.

De Lesseps announced her divorce from D’Agostino on August 3, 2017 via Twitter, less than a year after the two were wed.

It wasn’t until September 6 that D’Agostino broke his silence about the split, giving the following statement to E! Online.