Carole Radziwill Blocks Current RHONY Cast Member

There’s a feud brewing with some stars from “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill and current cast member Leah McSweeney have recently shaded each other on social media.

McSweeney took to Instagram to shade her after Radziwill’s name came up on the latest episode of RHONY. McSweeney posted a screenshot, as seen above, of what appears to be Radziwill’s blank profile – seemingly having blocked McSweeney.

“This is so weird,” McSweeney captioned her Instagram Story “I’ve never uttered a word about her ever but I do have a question for her … how is the sex child trafficking bestie Ghislange doing?”

McSweeney was referring to a photo that resurfaced of Radziwill with Ghislaine Maxwell from an event together in 2007. Maxwell is awaiting her trial date for allegedly procuring underage girls for multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, per Page Six.

Radziwill has talked about the photo before, explaining to “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” in 2020 that she was “friendly” with Maxwell in the early 2000s, but have since not spoken. “When I knew her, she was dating someone else and [Epstein] was her ex-boyfriend that she was still very close to,” she said.

McSweeney & Thomson Brought Radziwill Into Their Feud

Initially, Radziwill was not involved in any kind of feud with McSweeney, but that all changed when her friend Heather Thomson rejoined the ladies for a group trip. Radziwill starred on the show from seasons five through ten, and while on the show, she quickly befriended Thomson. The two remain close friends and Radziwill has even appeared on Thomson’s podcast.

While the author was on the show, Luann de Lesseps came up, and Thomson alleged that she used “hard drugs” while on a cast trip to St. Barts. A few months later, Thomson joined the cast of RHONY as a temporary friend, and McSweeney was less than thrilled having heard of the way Thomson talked about de Lesseps.

Thomson, McSweeney, and de Lesseps quickly got into an argument about the comments on the latest episode of RHONY. Thomson defended many of the things she said and when she brought up Radziwill’s name, de Lesseps immediately shared her disdain. The two had a strained relationship after Radziwill began dating Chef Adam shortly after he broke up with de Lesseps’ niece.

Radziwill Clapped Back at McSweeney

As RHONY fans know, Radziwill isn’t afraid to stand up for herself. Shortly after McSweeney posted the screenshot to her Instagram Story, Radziwill took to her Instagram Story writing, “I’m hearing I should do another podcast with Heather. What do you guys think?” She also added a poll for fans to vote.

Thomson also took to social media to prepare for the episode. She reposted the clip the ladies discussed on her Instagram with the caption, “I’m Back!….sort of. I dropped by the Hamptons to hang out with the girls for a few days and they really had a lot to say about my podcast episode with Carole Radziwill.”

Radziwill clapped back in the comments writing, “I suppose they have to talk about something on that show,” with two laughing face emojis.

READ NEXT: Bravo Producers Reveal How Staged the ‘Real Housewives’ Is