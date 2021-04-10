Former RHONY Star Rips Into Bravo Production Team: ‘It’s a Machine’

Former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill is “mentioning it all.”

During a recent appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Radziwill went off on Bravo’s production team, explaining her qualms with the crew. “A lot of things happened the last season…I was arguing about everything,” Radziwill said about her exit from the show in 2018. “I was very upset [with] the way production was handling it. It’s a toxic environment. It was what I called the Bravo machine. They hated when I said that. I think I’m like forbidden to say those two words.”

Radziwill also defended her friend Dorinda Medley during the podcast, sharing that Medley felt similarly about production. “It was really bothering [Dorinda] because she was laying it all on the line,” Radziwill said of Medley’s behavior during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. “There are people on the show that just aren’t really honest about what’s going on with their life. Again, it’s part of getting caught up in the machine of creating a storyline.”

Radziwill was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York during seasons five through 10.

Carole Radziwill Has Blasted Bravo on Twitter Before

Dorinda was only "real" HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that's a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.😂😂 https://t.co/7CPgAEFDKe — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Radziwill has called out Bravo. Following Dorinda Medley’s firing from The Real Housewives of New York in August 2020, Radziwill took to Twitter to air out her opinion on the matter.

In another Tweet on August 25, Radziwill highlighted Medley’s honesty on the show once again. Radziwill wrote, “And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bulls*** detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love. @DorindaMedley“

Carole Radziwill Said That She Left ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ to Pursue Her Career in Journalism

In July 2018, Radziwill announced that she would no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of New York, explaining that she wanted to focus on her journalism career. “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill told Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

Radziwill continued, “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

