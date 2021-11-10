Carole Radziwill Shares Biggest Regret on ‘Real Housewives of New York’

She may be a princess, but she’s no drama queen.

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Carole Radziwill shared her biggest regret during her time on “The Real Housewives of New York.” Radziwill was a cast member of the franchise during seasons five through 10. During her last season, Radziwill famously fell out with former best friend and costar Bethenny Frankel.

“My big regret really is… purposely making myself smaller to fit in,” Radziwill revealed during the podcast episode on Nov. 8, 2021. “I made myself smaller. Like I had tons of experiences traveling. I should have had the confidence to just sort of stand up… But I didn’t trust the Bravo machine. So I felt nervous about being labeled [as a] know-it-all.”

Radziwill made the decision to leave “The Real Housewives of New York” ahead of season 11, telling People in a statement at the time, “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

Since Radziwill left “Real Housewives of New York” in 2018, she has been pretty open about her experience on the franchise. During a July 2019 appearance SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Radziwill admitted that she felt like the show was getting a bit “repetitive.”

“I never thought I’d be on for six years, and [after] six years, it got a little repetitive,” Radziwill said at the time. “How many times could I roll my eyes and say, ‘Oh, Sonja [Morgan], that’s crazy.’ I was never gonna get drunk on national TV. I was never gonna take my clothes off.” Radziwill also added that the show was getting “darker and darker” as Luann de Lesseps got arrested during season 10. “I just felt like it was getting darker and darker,” Radziwill said. “One of the characters on the show was arrested and assaulting police officers and rehab.”

Radziwill Will Never Come Back To ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

If any viewers are hoping to see Radziwill back on “The Real Housewives of New York” anytime in the future, that ship has definitely sailed. During a January 2020 interview with HollywoodLife, Radzwill maintained that she will “never” return to the franchise.

“No, I would not return,” Radziwill told the outlet at the time. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show,” she said, explaining, “It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

