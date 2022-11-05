Carole Radziwill Drags Bethenny Frankel in New Tweet

Even though she’s no longer a part of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Carole Radziwill still has some thoughts on her former castmates.

In a tweet on Nov. 4, Radziwill reacted to the news that Bethenny Frankel will be starting a new podcast centered around re-watching older episodes of “The Real Housewives.” According to People, the podcast is called “ReWives,” and Frankel will have guests join her for each rewatch of every iconic “Housewives” episode, like the finale of season one’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” when Teresa Giudice flipped a table. Some of the guests on the lineup include singer Maren Morris and Jerry Springer.

However, it looks like Radziwill isn’t too impressed with Frankel’s new venture.

“Oh lordy… how original,” Radizwill tweeted in response to the podcast news. “But she did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best. I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change.

And, although Radziwill may be trashing Frankel now, at one point, the two were extremely close friends while they starred together on “The Real Housewives of New York.” Things started to go downhill during season 10, when Frankel accused Radziwill’s boyfriend at the time of not wanting to help out her charity, BStrong. Things escalated from there, and now, the two are no longer friends.

Carole Radziwill Has Opened up About the Demise of Her Friendship With Frankel Before

While appearing on The Jenny McCarthy show in 2019, Radziwill opened up about how she really felt about Frankel and their falling out. Radziwill called the Skinnygirl founder out, claiming that she was trying to construct a storyline on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“We were close when we met on the show… I would consider her a good friend and had up until watching the last season,” Radziwill said at the time during her appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “None of what she was saying was true… I don’t know what—she was obviously constructing a storyline for herself that wasn’t based in reality.”

Radziwill continued, “I was a very good friend to [Bethenny]. That’s all I’m going to say. I supported her in her charities, I gave her a lot of money… I really cared about her… I was just being a really good friend to her. I think I was trying to establish some boundaries at the end and sometimes people don’t do well with that. I just wanted… it was just a little too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in the relationship.”

Carole Radziwill Has No Plans to Return to RHONY

Even though Frankel is no longer a member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Radziwill still has no plans to return to the franchise, which she revealed during a 2020 interview.

“No, I would not return,” Radziwill told HollywoodLife in January 2020. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show,” she said, explaining, “It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

