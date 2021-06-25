Carole Radziwill Speaks Out About Free Britney Movement on Twitter

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill is not shy about voicing her support of Britney Spears and the Free Britney movement.

After Spears testified in court about her conservatorship on June 23, 2021, Radziwill took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the matter with her followers.

“We live under a patriarchal system put in place by our founding fathers centuries ago,” Radziwill wrote, “A system that is setup to control females from finances to reproduction. If reading her story doesn’t wake you up to that understanding there is no hope for change. #FreeBritney.”

We live under a patriarchal system put in place by our founding fathers centuries ago. A system that is setup to control females from finances to reproduction. If reading her story doesn't wake you up to that understanding there is no hope for change. #FreeBritney — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) June 24, 2021

In a separate Tweet, Radziwill also spoke about Spears’ father, Jamie Spears. “It’s not Jamie Spears who is a bad actor here,” Radziwill wrote. “He’s only using a system set up long ago to oppress women. It’s an entire apparatus constructed to control females. It’s not just an isolated case but a legal system of injustice towards women (& POC). #FreeBritney #Patriarchy.”

Radziwill was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through 10.

Radziwill Does Not Hold Back on Twitter

Congrats to Colton Underwood but also What?? You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It's a great day for gay men, bad day for young women. #Bachelor — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) April 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Radziwill has shared her pop culture opinions on her Twitter. In April 2021, after “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood came out as gay, Radizwill wrote a series of Tweets that called out Underwood.

“Congrats to Colton Underwood but also what??” Radziwill wrote on Twitter at the time. “You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It’s a great day for gay men, bad day for young women. #Bachelor.”

In a separate tweet, Radziwill also slammed the show’s executives. “I’m happy for Colton to be living his truth now,” Radziwill wrote. “Is anyone talking about whether @ABC executives should be vetting their contestants better? Or what the women think? @RobinRoberts @BachelorABC What’s good?”

Spears Claimed in Court That Her Conservatorship Is ‘Abusive’

In her statement to the court on June 23, 2021, Spears claimed that the conservatorship she’s been living under for the past 13 years is “abusive.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive, and that we can sit here all day and say oh, conservatorships are here to help people,” Spears said, according to a transcript published by Variety. “But ma’am, there is a thousand conservatorships that are abusive as well.”

In her statement, Spears also said, “The main reason why I’m here is because I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated. I’ve done a lot of research, ma’am. And there’s a lot of judges who do end conservatorships for people without them having to be evaluated all the time. The only times they don’t is if a concerned family member says something’s wrong with this person.”

Spears continued, “And considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, ‘We don’t think this should end, we have to help her.’ Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Was ‘Hurt’ By Andy Cohen