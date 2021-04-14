Carole Radziwill Bashes ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood In New Tweet

In a new tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill went off on Bachelor star Colton Underwood, slamming his time on the show after he came out as gay on April 14.

“Congrats to Colton Underwood but also what??” Radziwill wrote on Twitter. “You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It’s a great day for gay men, bad day for young women. #Bachelor.”

Congrats to Colton Underwood but also What?? You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It's a great day for gay men, bad day for young women. #Bachelor — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) April 14, 2021

In a separate Tweet, Radziwill also questioned the behind-the-scenes of The Bachelor, questioning their process for finding potential contestants. “I’m happy for Colton to be living his truth now. Is anyone talking about whether @ABC executives should be vetting their contestants better? Or what the women think?@RobinRoberts @BachelorABC What’s good?” Radziwill wrote.

Radziwill was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City during seasons five through 10.

Carole Radziwill Thinks That ‘The Bachelor’ Is the ‘Most Misogynistic Show’ on TV

Lol. I think its the most misogynist show on TV. I didn't watch it when my friend, who worked as the executive in charge, and was the person who brought it to ABC decades ago, told me about it. But people do love it! https://t.co/mS5hO3TNk2 — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) April 14, 2021

In another Tweet also posted on April 14, Radziwill wrote that she believes that The Bachelor is the most misogynistic show on television. “I think it’s the most misogynist show on TV,” Radziwill wrote. “I didn’t watch it when my friend, who worked as the executive in charge, and was the person who brought it to ABC decades ago, told me about it. But people do love it!”

However, many fans seemed to disagree with Radziwill’s hot takes about Underwood. “I get what you’re trying to say but the struggle of coming out/coming to terms with your sexuality in a homophobic society is enough to drive people to do just about anything to appear straight,” one user wrote in response. Another wrote, “This is so so deeply ill-informed Carole. This harmful assumption implies everyone has the ability and safety to be publicly open about their sexuality. These tropes are exactly why people are not openly LGBTQ+. Delete and unlearn this bs.”

Colton Underwood Came out in a New Interview on ‘Good Morning America’

On April 14, Underwood announced that he identifies as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts, which aired on Good Morning America. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood said during his pre-taped interview on Good Morning America. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood also admitted that coming to terms with his sexuality was extremely difficult for him. “I can list a bunch of different things but they’d all be excuses,” Underwood shared. “I think overall the reason why now is I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this. I got to a place where I’d rather die than think I was gay.”

Underwood continued, “I’m emotional but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Baby: Photos