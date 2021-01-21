Former RHONY Star Trashes Luann de Lesseps

In a new tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill went off on Luann de Lesseps.

On January 20, Radizwill tweeted a link to a DailyMail article that showed a photo of Lesseps at a party in Florida without a mask on. Radziwill slammed the former Countess, writing, “Trump is gone but the maskless idiots remain. At least they are now all in one place. Good luck Florida. #nurseluann.“

Trump is gone but the maskless idiots remain. At least they are now all in one place. Good luck Florida. #nurseluann 🙄 @dailymail LuAnn de Lesseps parties MASKLESS in Florida as insiders blast behavior amid COVID-19 RHONY scare | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/ivJRBdXhWL — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) January 20, 2021

During her time on The Real Housewives of New York, Radziwill did not exactly get along with Lesseps, especially after she started dating Adam Kenworthy, who was Lesseps’ niece’s ex-boyfriend. On the show, Lesseps famously told Radziwill that Kenworthy was “Sonja young.”

Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps Have Feuded on Twitter Before

You're a disgrace and embarssing to women our age @CaroleRadziwill @BravoWWHL @Andy — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) May 6, 2015

Although Radziwill and Lesseps have fought on the show, they’ve also feuded a lot on Twitter. When Radziwill began dating Kenworthy, Lesseps took to social media to share her thoughts. “You’re a disgrace and embarrassing to women our age @CaroleRadziwill,” Lesseps wrote on Twitter in 2015.

Nearly two years later, in April 2018, Lesseps called out Radziwill on Twitter again, writing, “@TinsleyMortimer @CaroleRadziwill such #meangirls this season but far from high school.”

In response, Radziwill wrote about Lesseps, “She’s always been #rude. #elitist.” Radziwill also included a GIF of Lesseps saying “Oh quiet, Radzi-ville.” In a separate tweet, Radziwill added, “She does so look again. And she is so #rude on the show it’s laughable…Constantly putting down Adam…she’s just jealous.”

Radziwill also slammed the rest of the cast this past summer when her friend Dorinda Medley was let go from the show. Radziwill wrote on Twitter, “Dorinda was only ‘real HW.’ So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.”

Carole Radziwill Didn’t Like Being on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ During Her Last Few Seasons

During a July 2019 interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Radziwill revealed that although she enjoyed her first few seasons on The Real Housewives of New York, she started to dislike it after she saw herself getting into more arguments with the cast and crew. During her time on the show, she famously feuded with both Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.

“It was a pretty interesting, weird, fun kind of thing to do,” Radziwill said of her time on the show. “Even though I wasn’t used to speaking the way a lot of the women spoke on the show. I don’t like the name-calling. I knew I wasn’t going to get drunk, blackout or be naked…But I was kind of just having fun. I never felt that I was above the show. In the last two years or so, starting with the election, something shifted a little. I felt, ’I don’t know if I want to be contributing to this conversation as much.’ Then I was having tons of arguments — not with the other cast members, with the executives at the network. It was time to go. They knew, too…Ultimately you do know when something is behind you.”

