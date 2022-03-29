Carole Radziwill’s Opinion on Will Smith’s Oscars Fight Catches Heat

The Oscars ceremony on March 27, 2022, will without a doubt be remembered for one huge moment that shocked viewers everywhere. In the middle of Chris Rock presenting the award for “Best Documentary Feature,” Will Smith seemed to take offense at one of his jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor strode on stage and struck Rock in the face before returning to his seat. The U.S. broadcast muted the subsequent exchange but foreign broadcasts showed that Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” and Smith, after regaining his seat, yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth.”

Smith went on to win the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” Academy Award not long after. Many people flocked to Twitter after the jaw-dropping event to share their opinions on what happened, including “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Carole Radziwill.

However, Radziwill was soon bashed online for her reaction to the moment and the language she used to describe Rock and Smith’s altercation. The former Bravo star tweeted, “Wtf. Will Smith got beef with @chrisrock Real gangsta s***. And P. Diddy just saved the Night. Cool as a cucumber.”

Radziwill Was Slammed By Fans in Most of the Replies on Twitter

Wtf. Will Smith got beef with @chrisrock 😵Real gangsta shit. And P. Diddy just saved the Night. Cool as a cucumber. 🤣🤣🤣 — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) March 28, 2022

Radziwill was dragged on Twitter for her comment on the altercation, with most people taking offense to her use of the term “gangsta s***.” One reply stated, “The ‘got beef with’ followed by ‘real gangsta s***’ is a giant no for me. Coming from a rich white woman, this tweet is so wrong. If some white guy had slapped another white guy would you have said ‘got beef with’ and ‘real gangsta s***’? My bet is no.”

Another agreed, commenting, “The way you decided to write this tweet with ‘got beef’ and ‘gangsta s***’ says everything about how you perceive black men.” Someone else wrote, “Your racism is showing.”

One person replied to Radziwill, “Even when Will Smith was a rapper, gangsta wasn’t his image. This is so gross.” Another commenter chimed in, “This is truly disgusting of her. Wtf is gangster about this.” Someone else said, “Whyyyy would she write this? This is so cringeworthy, it physically causes me discomfort.”

“Say you’re a rich white lady without saying you’re a rich white lady,” one person wrote. Another replied, “I thought I liked Carole. Wtf is this post? Besides disappointing I mean.” Radziwill was also dragged by many fans on Reddit.

Heavy reached out to Radziwill’s team for a comment but did not receive a response.

Other Real Housewives Stars Reacted to the Incident to Mixed Reactions From Fans

Radziwill isn’t the only Bravo star who was criticized for her take on the moment, as Margaret Josephs also caught heat for her comments. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star commented that she was “so disappointed” in Smith’s actions.

However, fans were quick to point out that Josephs was involved in a couple of incidents on RHONJ, such as when she pushed her co-star’s husband at the time in a pool and threw her wine in a co-star’s face during an argument.

The Bravo star replied that those incidents took place on a reality TV series, which is completely different than on stage at the Oscars. However, her response angered some fans, who said it shouldn’t matter the scale of the stage or event.

