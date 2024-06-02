‘Real Housewives’ Star Releases Statement Following Family Member’s Murder

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Brooks is taking a break from social media to connect with her family.

Brooks took to social media in a June 1 tweet to share the news that, “My niece was murdered last night. 💔 words can’t express how heart broken I am. Shock is an understatement. Packing up and heading to America. ✈️😔 I will take a pause from socials. Congrats to my cast on season 2 of #RHODubai I dedicate my second season to my niece. ♥️ U.”

Brooks’ post accompanied a photo of her niece from Brooks’ Instagram story on June 1 as well, where she wrote another message to her niece. No other details about her niece or her death have been shared publicly.

Fans Send Caroline Brooks Their Condolences

Brooks’ Instagram story message was split up into multiple slides, the first of which read, “This isn’t real. There is no way. I want everyone to leave me alone forever. Rest in peace little P. 💔 before I moved to Dubai I spent every moment of my life with my family. My niece is gone and I am in shock. You were my baby 😔 I can’t breathe. I’M COMING HOME ✈️ .”

In her second slide, Brooks added the photo that she posted on Twitter, which read, “🕊️ 🕊️ 🕊️ My sweetie pie. My baby! I bathed you, did your hair, made your lunch for school everyday. Someone took you away from me. I don’t have words. 💔 😭 😔 I will never be ok.”

Fans were quick to share their condolences with Brooks, with one user replying to her tweet to write, “Oh no I’m so extremely sorry this happened, may you and your family be wrapped in love. Beautiful girl.”

“Caroline I’m so very sorry for you and your family. Sending love to all of you along with sincere condolences,” another fan wrote.

“So sorry Caroline. My condolences to you and your family 🕊️ 💐,” a third fan shared.

The next morning, June 2, Brooks added another slide to her story to try and explain her feelings upon learning the news of her niece’s passing. She wrote, “😔 🕊️ 💔 I don’t have words. My little nieces and nephews are all innocent. Sweetest kids in the world. The pain in my sisters voice yesterday when she called to break the news will never leave my head. Never! I don’t have words. Yehiah I love you my darling nephew.”

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Returns to Bravo

As Brooks noted in her original tweet, she is dedicating her second season on “Real Housewives of Dubai” to her late niece. RHODubai returns to Bravo after over a year and a half away on June 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Ahead of season 2, Brooks spoke about what’s to come in an interview with Blavity, explaining, “Friendships and the dynamics of friendships have certainly shifted tremendously.”

According to the outlet, fans will also see Brooks take on the opening of her new spa, The Glass House, in season 2. “There were a lot of ups and downs in building it. But I’m incredibly proud of my business. I’m super excited for the fans to see that side of me because my life really does revolve around work in business, and I feel like in Season 1, people got to hear a little bit about it, but in Season 2, you get to see a lot more of it,” Brooks said.

