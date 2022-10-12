Andy Cohen Says He Tried to Bring Back This RHONJ ‘OG’

During an Oct. 10 radio show appearance, Andy Cohen revealed that he tried to bring back this original “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member earlier this year, but it didn’t exactly work out as planned.

While on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen admitted that he wanted Caroline Manzo to make an appearance on season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The two got into talking about it after Lewis asked Cohen who he was excited to see at BravoCon.

“I also like when you bring, even on the shows, people from the past back,” Lewis told Cohen during the radio show. “I wouldn’t mind if you brought some Jersey OG’s back…have you tried to do that?”

“We were talking to Caroline about doing something this year, and it didn’t come together,” Cohen revealed in response. “But, I always like that. I’m with you, I always like to see the old classics. We’ve been doing this since the beginning, we’ve been around since day one.”

Manzo was a cast member of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” from season one through season five.

During a 2019 Interview, Caroline Manzo Said She Wasn’t Sure if She Would Ever Return to RHONJ

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, Manzo spoke about a possible return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but didn’t seem too sure about her future on the show.

“You know what? I’m not foolish enough to say never, but it’s not on my radar,” Manzo said at the time. “You know, you’ll hear the Brinks truck backing up ‘beep beep!’ That’s when you’ll know I’m back. When there’s a truck backing up. If they made me an offer I can’t refuse, that’s that — it would have to come down to that.”

Manzo also added, “Like I said, why would I go back to crazy for nothing? You’ve got to pay me to get me involved in that stuff.”

Caroline Manzo Revealed if the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Was Scripted

If you’ve ever wondered if “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was scripted, Manzo dispelled any rumors during a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s never scripted, but they try to push you. ‘Hey, by the way, did you hear this?’ and if you’re dumb enough to believe it, you’re going to give them what they want,” Manzo told the outlet at the time. “It’s like playing in the schoolyard and you see the bully grabbing the quarter out of the kid’s pocket. It’s [up to] you to decide whether or not you’re going to help the bully or the kid.”

Manzo continued, “It’s part of [the producers’] job to create — I don’t want to say drama — interaction between people. Positive and negative. It’s their job to create a good show. They’re doing their job.”

During the interview, Manzo also spoke about how she would deal with Teresa Giudice on the show. During the first few seasons, the two were great friends, but had a fallout around the time that Giudice went to prison.

“I get a lot of people saying we need you back to put [Teresa Giudice] in her place,” Caroline said. “But who the heck knows. So much time has passed. We’re all different people. Who could even say that I would fit in that equation or blend in that equation. It’s just a big ‘what if,’ and that’s fine.”

