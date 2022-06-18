See How Much Caroline Manzo’s Face Has Changed in ‘Then & Now’ Photos

Caroline Manzo was on the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” but left the series in 2013. From there, Manzo landed her own spinoff called “Manzo’d With Children,” which aired on Bravo for three seasons.

Since leaving reality television behind, Manzo has been focused on her family and has helped care for her granddaughter, Markie. She isn’t super active on social media, but she does share photos of herself and her family from time to time.

Fans of RHONJ — or anyone who follows Manzo on Instagram — may have noticed that she has drastically changed her look since leaving Bravo. The main difference is her hair — she has left the red in the past and has embraced her gray. Over the years, Manzo has changed and looking at photos of her from decades ago shows the difference.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Then & Now Photos of Manzo Posted on Instagram

In April 2022, an Instagram account that posts “then vs now” photos of Bravolebrities chose Manzo as the subject of the day. Side-by-side photos of Manzo were uploaded to the account’s feed, one showing Manzo on her wedding day and the other a more recent photo of the mom of three.

Fans took to the comments section to react, many pointing out that Manzo looks as though she has aged naturally.

“I don’t think she had any work done,” one person commented.

“Beautiful both then and now,” someone else added.

“She looked great and still does,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“The grey hair on her looks great,” another comment read.

“Stunning yesterday and today, Caroline,” a fifth person said.

To ring in 2022, Manzo shared a family photo in which she showed off her short, gray hair and trim figure — and fans absolutely loved it.

“Caroline looking all kindsa hot,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful family…and Caroline you look stunning,” another comment read.

“Wow Caroline looks Fabulous…What a beautiful family‼️” someone else said.

Manzo Has Thought About a Possible RHONJ Return

Fans who have watched RHONJ from its inception know how Manzo and Teresa Giudice’s friendship fell — and why. The women were once very close but things went south fairly quickly.

On the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast, Manzo told her son, Albie, that she’s “tired” of Giudice “using [her] as a weapon to say that [she] was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that.”

“We are not those people,” Caroline said.

Things are about to change for Manzo in the coming months, however, and she has been thinking about what she wants to do in the fall as Markie will be going to school.

When Manzo was asked if she would consider a return to RHONJ for a showdown with her nemesis, Manzo said she would take great “pleasure” in doing so but “Bravo doesn’t want to pay” her what she wants to come back — whether that be for a cameo appearance or in a part-time or full-time role.

