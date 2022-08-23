Inside Caroline Manzo’s $1.69 Million New Jersey House

Caroline Manzo and her husband, Albert Manzo, live in a $1.69 million home in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. They have lived in their Bergen County house for several decades and raised their three children, Albie, Christopher and Lauren, there.

The home was often featured on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Manzo’d With Children” when Caroline Manzo and her family starred on the Bravo reality TV shows. Manzo often welcomes fans into her house on social media. The photos and videos often feature Manzo’s granddaughter, Marchesa Anna Scalia.

The Manzo House in New Jersey Was Built in 2002 on Property Caroline & Albert Bought for $265,000 in 1996

According to Franklin Lakes property records viewed by Heavy, the Manzo’s mcmansion sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and is surrounded by woods. The house was built in 2002, according to the records from the tax assessor. Caroline and Albert Manzo bought the property in 1996 for $265,000.

The property is now assessed at $1.69 million. The house is valued at $1.159 million, while the land is valued at $531,000, according to the assessor’s office. The house sits on 1.56 acres and the house is 5,654 square feet, according to the property records.

The Bergen Record wrote in 2009, ahead of Manzo’s debut on “RHONJ,” that Caroline and Albert lived in a one-bedroom apartment above the Brownstone in Paterson Wayne before they moved into their Franklin Lakes house, which she called their “dream home.”

Caroline Manzo Has Shared Photos & Videos From Inside Her Franklin Lakes Home Over the Years

Cooking with RHONJ's Caroline Manzo | Sausage & Potatoes Recipe The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo reveals how to cook her infamous, but surprisingly easy, sausage and potatoes recipe as seen in Season 1 of RHONJ. Subscribe to Book Studio 16 to see all the newest videos! – goo.gl/Rge4H3 Discover more great books and authors at: harpercollins.com Book Studio 16 is your home… 2015-10-08T19:00:14Z

While Manzo might not be on TV regularly right now, she still gives fans a peek inside her home through her social media pages. In 2009 she told The New York Times about her Franklin Lakes neighborhood, “We’re definitely the poor people out here. We had no landscaping for seven years. The pool isn’t gunite. I’m not spending that kind of money. Is there a liner, can you swim? So who’s stupid, you or me? I don’t look to impress.”

She told The Times, “When the kids were growing up, I wanted this to be the house everyone came to. That’s how I grew up; the door was always open. It was very Italian, plenty of laughter, plenty of food, plenty of fighting. It was paramount that our kids were raised with the same traditions.”

Manzo often shares photos of her Christmas tree, which sits in a prominent spot in her family’s living room.

Manzo revealed a redesign of her home in 2016 when her children had all moved out.

She wrote on Instagram, “obsessed with my new @mackenziechilds train table, chairs, & kitchen stools. Empty nest house redo begins…. 👏👏👏”

Manzo told Bravo, “Right now, everything is so ornate, and I want to simplify. I don’t want to see gold anywhere. I think I want to do all neutral hues, grays and cream and blue, kind of thing. Just make it very, very simple. Brighter, I want to brighten up the whole house, and just make it mine.”

She added, “After all these years, it’s finally mine. I have a lot of things I want to do. … We built the house ourselves, so it needs to be freshened up. It needs a facelift. Nothing crazy. “After all the years of dogs and kids and everything else, I want new furniture, and I want to paint and make the house a grown-up house kind of thing.”