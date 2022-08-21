CONFIRMED: Caroline Manzo Was Asked to Return to RHONJ

Caroline Manzo left “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in 2013 and hasn’t really looked back. However, fans of the show have been hoping that Manzo will return to the franchise at some point because many feel that she has some unfinished business to handle — namely with Teresa Giudice.

“I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth, okay?” Manzo said on the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast, referring to Giudice. “And using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people,” she continued.

“Apparently she mentioned me in the reunion again. Like, you know what Teresa? Why are you so obsessed with me? So, guess what? If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come an answer your claim but PS Bravo doesn’t want to pay me. So, guess what Bravo? You don’t get this for free,” she added.

Manzo admitted that she put some thought into a reality television return now that her granddaughter is going to school. However, she said that the network has not made her the offer she is looking for — but fans now know that there was indeed an offer. As it turns out, Manzo’s daughter spilled the beans about her mom being in talks to return to the show for season 13.

Lauren Manzo Said Her Mom Was Offered a Spot on RHONJ Season 13 but Turned it Down

On August 12, 2022, Caroline left a comment on Joe Gorga’s post about his daughter, Antonia, who turned 17 that day.

“This was precious. Congratulations Antonia!” Caroline wrote. Almost immediately, RHONJ fans flooded the post with responses to Caroline, many asking her to return to the show and others accusing her of commenting with ulterior motives. That’s when her daughter Lauren Manzo stepped in.

“@carolinemanzo lol this is such obvious a** kissing because you see an opportunity to get back on RHONJ. You’ve been practically begging bravo for years,” someone commented.

“Or we see a beautiful little girl and a proud dad & chose not to ignore it. Also, she was offered $ to go back this season and respectfully declined so there goes your theory,” Lauren said in response, confirming that her mom could have been a part of season 13 of RHONJ but chose not to be.

Giudice May Not Be Completely Opposed to Caroline’s Return to RHONJ

Although Caroline’s friendship with Giudice ended years ago, the two women would undoubtedly face one another in an epic showdown that is sure to get ugly if Caroline was to return to the franchise.

Interestingly, however, Giudice isn’t against it — according to her co-star and friend Dolores Catania.

“Teresa is like ‘bring it, bring her back.’ Let’s go!” Dolores told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

Caroline isn’t convinced, however, and it is unclear how much money she would want to return — and if Bravo would ever be willing to pay her that amount.

