Real Housewife Weighs in on Caroline Manzo Coming Back to RHONJ

It seems as though Caroline Manzo is a hot commodity in New Jersey.

The former “Real Housewives” star hasn’t been a part of the franchise for a few years now, but she is the one person whom a couple of the existing RHONJ stars would like to see return to the show. And that person tends to be Caroline.

If you’ve watched RHONJ for many seasons, you probably know that Carolina and Teresa Giudice used to be friends, but had a falling out that ultimately ended their relationship. There’s no doubt that if Caroline returned to the show, that would need to be fleshed out one way or another. Regardless, several Housewives seem to want to see it happen.

In an interview with Hollywood Life on the outlet’s Real Housewives podcast, RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider was asked who she would like to see back on the show. “I mean, listen, I’m in a much better place with Teresa, like I said, but I think that a lot of people are scared to say anything that rubs her the wrong way. And I think, of all the past cast members, Caroline was particularly not scared of anything or anyone,” Jackie told Hollywood Life’s Chris Rogers during the January 28, 2022 episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease podcast.

“So, I don’t know how well it would play out for me. I don’t know how she feels about me, but I’d like to see her back,” Jackie added.

Melissa Gorga & Margaret Josephs Would Also Like Caroline to Return to RHONJ

Jackie isn’t the only RHONJ star that would love to see Caroline reprise her role on the show. In fact, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs both previously said that Caroline is the one Housewife that they’d want to come back — if they had a choice.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Caroline returning]. I think it’d be great,” Margaret said on the December 24, 2021, episode of the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast.

And Margaret and Jackie certainly aren’t alone in this, either. Melissa Gorga would also want Caroline to come back if that was an option.

“I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” Gorga told Hollywood Life in May 2021. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos,” she added.

A Source Previously Suggested That Caroline Was Open to the Idea of Returning to RHONJ

Back in 2020, Hollywood Life reported that Caroline would actually consider making a return to reality television if given the opportunity.

“Caroline loved the good moments on RHONJ and would be very open to coming back to the show full-time, but only as a full-time wife,” a source told the outlet. “It doesn’t matter to her who’s in the cast, as long as Bravo comes correct, meaning a good offer and not a friend, she’d be very interested in considering returning to the show,” the unnamed source added.

Caroline has been spending the past couple years of her life focused on her family. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her husband, her kids, and her granddaughter, Marchesa — and Caroline appears to be happier than ever.

