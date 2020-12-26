Margaret Josephs Talks Possible Caroline Manzo Return

Is Caroline Manzo returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey? It seems like one cast member certainly wants her to!

During a December 23 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Margaret Josephs dished on whether or not she would want Manzo to make a comeback on the show. “I’d get a big kick out of [Manzo returning]. I think it’d be great,” Josephs revealed while on the podcast. “Personally, I think after COVID-19, I don’t know if her and Teresa [Giudice] could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the oldest on the show!”

Josephs also said that although she doesn’t know Manzo personally, she always admired her. “I’ve never met Caroline Manzo,” Josephs said. “I always loved her character. I think she’s very smart. I think she’s strong. I think she’s, you know, would have been great to work with and be friends with, but it just never happened.”

Caroline Manzo was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during seasons 1-5.

Caroline Manzo Said That She Was Approached to Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

In April 2019, Manzo revealed that she was approached with an offer to come back for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but that she found the offer insulting, as it wasn’t for a full-time role. Instead, she was offered the role of a “friend of.” “It’s very insulting,” Manzo revealed during an episode of her podcast, Dear Albie, according to People. “It just makes me angry that you picked up and call me like I’m a fool. Ten years I’m playing this game, there’s no fool. You are talking to no fool. … I’m nobody’s ‘Friend.’ I’m not ‘Friend of’. I’m not ‘Housewife, maybe.’ I’m Housewife!”

Manzo continued, “Pay me what I’m worth; You got an OG here. I’m going to be arrogant … it’s just a matter of respect! I was one of the original women who built the show. I’m one of the original women they still talk about. Don’t come back to me like a newbie and I’m going to fall for your bulls— because I’m not. You come back to me and give me a reasonable compensation and a reasonable position where I feel I belong.”

Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice Are Still Not Friends

Even though Josephs may be in support of having Manzo return for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it doesn’t seem like that would pose well for Teresa Giudice. The two are still not friends after they had a big falling out during their time on the show. During a February 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Giudice spoke about their friendship, revealing if they got along or not when they had to film a Sabra Hummus commercial together for the 2020 Superbowl.

“We kept it professional,” Giudice said about her time filming the ad with Manzo last year. “But yes, we’re not friends.”

