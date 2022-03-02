What Caroline Manzo’s Son Albie Looks Like Today

Caroline Manzo starred on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” until its fifth season, which aired in 2013. During her time on the hit Bravo show, the reality television personality would occasionally film scenes with her children, Albie Manzo, 35, Christopher Thomas Manzo, 33, and Lauren Manzo, 33.

Albie is currently in a relationship with Chelsea DeMonaco. She celebrated his 35th birthday by uploading a series of pictures and two brief videos of the businessman on Instagram.

“To my handsome man – may this year ahead bring you so much happiness and blessings. So proud of all you accomplished in this past 365 days and I can’t wait to see where 35 brings you. Only up from here baby!!! Happy birthday – I love you 🤍,” read the caption of the post, uploaded on May 27, 2021.

Albie also shared a message in honor of DeMonaco’s birthday on social media. The Instagram upload, posted on January 28, 2021, showed the 35-year-old posing with DeMonaco.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the greatest person in all the land. Your gift this year is me not posting a video of you using the oculus. Love you a 💩🥖 Happy Birthday, A!” captioned Albie.

Albie has also featured his family members on his Instagram account. For instance, on May 10, 2020, the “Manzo’d With Children” star posted a picture that showed him standing with his mother and brother. Both Chris and Albie wore suits, while Caroline sported a green dress.

“Happy Mother’s Day Ma @carolinemanzo another Happy Mother’s Day shout and apology goes to @laurenmanzo (not pictured, hence the apology),” wrote Albie in the caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Caroline.

“You’re stunning Caroline❣️,” wrote one commenter.

“You look beautiful, Caroline,” added another.

“I love you Caroline!! You are so awesome!!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Albie Manzo Discussed Appearing on ‘RHONJ’

During a January 2020 interview with Bold TV, Albie shared his thoughts about appearing on “RHONJ.”

“It’s something we didn’t ask for – it’s strange. It came out of nowhere for us. At the beginning it felt like we were watching home movies. And like nobody is paying attention to this. It’s a very different kind of experience for sure,” stated the 35-year-old.

Albie Manzo Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Family in 2021

During a May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Chris and Gia Giudice, Albie gave an update on whether he remained close to Teresa Giudice’s children.

“We have a ton of fun memories when we all used to hang out at their house and Joe [Giudice] would cook and all that other stuff. It was nothing but fun back then. And you know, I think it would be a little unfair to expect us all to keep in touch, it’s a pretty big age gap, but obviously, it looks like Gia is doing great and that’s awesome,” stated Albie.

Chris then shared that he believed that neither Teresa nor Caroline “are thinking about” their past feud.

“Let me tell you something about my family, Andy. It’s a bunch of adults that don’t get along and the kids have always been able to keep it cool,” said Chris.

