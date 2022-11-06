Caroline Manzo Reveals Her Strategy When Facing Teresa Giudice

Caroline Manzo hasn’t been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for several seasons now. When she left, the reality star’s friendship with Teresa Giudice was over and the two women had become enemies.

Even though Manzo is no longer on the show, she hasn’t held back when talking about Giudice whenever she’s asked.

“Apparently there’s a hashtag ‘fire Teresa.’ Apparently she’s gone off the deep end. This is only what I’m reading. Listen, don’t shoot the messenger,” Caroline said on the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast.

“I feel like — and I’m just going to put it out there because I don’t give a f***. You know what? I would get great pleasure. I would get great pleasure fans… community… to go in and just knock the s*** out of her verbally and just put her in her place,” Caroline added.

Manzo had even more to say about Giudice at BravoCon 2022.

Manzo Said She Isn’t ‘Gonna Take’ Giudice’s ‘Nonsense’

It’s no secret that many fans would love to see Manzo back on RHONJ. Aside from the fact that she and Giudice would have plenty of drama to keep the show going, people also really enjoyed watching Manzo and her family on television.

And while some people may wonder if Manzo would back down to Giudice, she revealed that she wouldn’t do anything of the sort if she took an opportunity to face her.

“I think she’s intimidated by me. I think that’s the crux of the problem,” Manzo told Us Weekly at BravoCon. “I’m not afraid of that. I’m a big girl. I’m a big ass girl. I’m not afraid of that,” she continued. She went on to reveal how she approaches things with Giudice.

“I’m not gonna take her nonsense. So, I think that for me, I’m the one that looks at her and go, ‘I’m not gonna throw a drink in your face. I’m not gonna push you. I’m not gonna call you a name. I’m gonna ask you why.’ And that’s not in her wheelhouse,” Manzo explained.

“So I think that’s her issue with me. It’s what’s going on between the ears that she can’t handle,” she said.

Giudice Has Weighed in on Manzo’s Potential Return to RHONJ

Manzo has been asked to return to RHONJ but has turned down the opportunities thus far. In her interview with Us Weekly, Manzo said that she has been in touch with Andy Cohen — but the stars just haven’t aligned to bring her back… yet.

Meanwhile, Giudice doesn’t think that Manzo would fit in on the show anymore.

“It doesn’t even go. She doesn’t even go with us, you know? And the thing is, I’m sure people that don’t like me are going to say, ‘yes bring her on, please.’ I’m just going to laugh at that because she doesn’t even go,” Giudice said on the September 28, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast which she co-hosts along with Melissa Pfeister.

