Caroline Manzo Says She Knows Who Called the FBI on Teresa Giudice

Caroline Manzo spoke about her longtime feud with Teresa Giudice and her former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star’s speculation that Manzo was the one who called the FBI on Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The RHONJ alum reiterated her previous assertion that she wasn’t the one who called the feds, which resulted in the Giudices getting convicted of fraud in 2015, but she claimed, “I know who did.” Manzo’s comments came during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, during which she added, “PS, I was there.” Manzo’s daughter Lauren, who was at the podcast taping with her mother, chimed in, “We’ll never say who it was.”

Manzo said she “took the fall” because she was not about to rat out the person who did call the FBI. “It’s not even about being a rat,” she shared. “There’s this thing called collateral damage. So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt? Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Caroline Manzo Said She Was Fine With People Blaming Her Because She Knows the Truth

Manzo added that Giudice and RHONJ fans were welcome to believe whatever they wanted about the situation. “I know I never did — I could never do that,” she shared. “But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day.”

She said she felt it was important to “protect” the people that “didn’t deserve the collateral damage and the fallout once it comes out” and said she was willing to take the blame for what went down. “I’ve got my baby, I’ve got my children, we’re all healthy. I have a healthy marriage … I don’t give a f*** what you think about me because the fact remains the same,” she said.

Manzo also shaded Giudice during her live appearance and said she felt as though her former co-star had changed a lot since season 1 of RHONJ. She said Giudice had let fame get to her and that she is now a “monster” who will “step on anybody to get ahead.” Manzo said it was sad as she would have always defended Giudice in the past.

Teresa Giudice Said Carolina Manzo Might Be a Rat Due to Her Speculative Comments on RHONJ

Giudice hinted that she thought Manzo was a “rat” during her Bravo special, “Teresa and Joe: Unlocked” and she reiterated those comments on “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2019. At the time, she said it was “sad” because she felt that Manzo had “lived that crooked life.”

Giudice then wondered how her former co-star could have predicted their legal troubles on the show when she said the Giudices would be imprisoned. “How could she predict that?” she asked Andy Cohen. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? By her saying that, why did she say that? Why?”

Giudice said she never would have speculated that about anybody else so it was very strange that Manzo had speculated that precise thing.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’