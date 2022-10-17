Caroline Manzo Weighs in on Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice Drama

Caroline Manzo has some thoughts about what’s happening between these “Real Housewives of New Jersey” families right now.

While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, Manzo weighed in on the feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga. After filming this past season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the brother and sister duo are not on speaking terms, and Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“[It’s] inevitable, tragic, sad,” Manzo told Page Six about the sibling feud. “The kids suffer in a very public way, and I just think it’s very sad.”

Manzo left the cast of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” after season 5, but has remained at odds with Giudice ever since. The two were very close friends during the first few seasons, but things took a turn after Giudice’s sister-in-law joined the franchise during season 3.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Caroline Manzo Believes That Teresa Giudice Is ‘Intimidated’ by Her

Manzo has a lot more to say about Giudice–during an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Manzo also revealed that she believes Giudice is “intimidated” by her.

“I think she’s intimidated by me,” Manzo told the outlet on Oct. 14. “I think that’s the crux of the problem.”

Manzo continued about her former friend, “I have no fear with her and truly, like, she was just on Dancing with the Stars. I celebrate her. I think it’s wonderful and exciting and she should be proud of herself.”

However, Manzo maintains that she’s not looking to have any more crazy altercations with Giudice in the future. “I’m not gonna take her nonsense,” Manzo said. “So, I think that for me, I’m the one that looks at her and go[es], ‘I’m not gonna throw a drink in your face. I’m not gonna push you. I’m not gonna call you a name. I’m gonna ask you why.’ And that’s not in her wheelhouse.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Said That the Ongoing Feud Between Giudice & Gorga Is ‘Bad’

Even Dolores Catania has admitted that the feud between the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” sibling duo is not good right now. While speaking with Page Six in September 2022, Catania revealed more about what’s really happening behind the scenes.

“It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” Catania said at the time. “I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse.”

As Catania has explained before on previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she’s known both Giudice and Gorga since they were kids. The three of them grew up together in New Jersey and have always remained close friends. And, right now, since Catania loves them both, she has continued to remain neutral when it comes to their feud.

“Never, ever, ever will I pick a side amongst friends unless something is done to one of them that is so egregious,” Catania told Page Six. “I love them all.”

