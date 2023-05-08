Caroline Manzo Shares Update on How She Feels About Teresa Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Caroline Manzo gave an update on her relationship with her former castmate Teresa Giudice in the May 1 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. As fans are aware, Manzo has had issues with Giudice since the third season of RHONJ, which premiered in 2011.

Manzo, who left RHONJ after season 5, shared that she does not believe she ever crosses Giudice’s mind. She also stated that she would be fine being in her presence.

“I don’t think either of us even think about each other, again, it’s so far in my rearview mirror,” said Manzo. “I could sit in a room with her and have no problem. It’s not that I’m going to be knocking on anybody’s door to do so, but I could do it kind of thing.”

She explained that “there are bigger worries in life” than feuding with Giudice.

“You got to shake off the little things and just say, okay, I’m going to leave you back there. So she is back there and I would assume that I am in the same place in her world,” said Manzo.

She clarified she does not appreciate that Giudice has publicly made negative comments about her.

“The same nonsense, it’s just like stop already, stop already, stop with the allegations, none of it’s true. Just stop with the nonsense, it’s been a long time since I’ve been on there. I’m not going back [to RHONJ]. Stop it,” said Manzo.

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” personality also noted that her step-niece, Danielle Cabral, established a close relationship with Giudice once she joined the RHONJ cast for its thirteenth season, which is currently airing on Bravo. She alleged that she has not been in communication with Cabral after she befriended the “Skinny Italian” author.

“She was cast and then they — I think they introduced her to Teresa, and she hit it off of with Teresa and that’s the last time I heard from her,” said Manzo with a laugh.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Caroline Manzo in 2019

In a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice suggested she believed Manzo may have contacted the authorities, which led to her and her ex-husband’s prison sentences. According to Us Weekly, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, who divorced in 2020 after nearly 21 years of marriage, “were convicted on fraud charges in 2015.”

During the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Andy Cohen noted, “Caroline Manzo predicted that Joe was going to go to jail.” When the Bravo producer asked Teresa Giudice if she thought Manzo “called the Feds,” the mother of four replied, “Maybe, you never know, why would she predict those words?” Joe Giudice interjected he did not think that was the case, stating, “Well, no I know who went to the Feds.”

Caroline Manzo Stated That She Does Not ‘Like to Hurt People’

Manzo addressed Teresa Giudice’s comments about her in a December 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” The mother of three asserted that she does not talk about Giudice in the press.

“’You are always talking about me because you’re on the show.’ I’m not. And you’re talking about me, calling the IRS,” stated Manzo. “Shut up, stop it, you sound ridiculous, you sound like a fool. Okay. Stop talking about me, I don’t talk about you, I’m only answering to you. And it’s really great when you have that platform to throw stones, knowing nobody is going to throw one back.”

During the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Manzo acknowledged that she is known for having a tough demeanor. She revealed that she is sensitive despite her reputation and labeled herself as the “toughest marshmallow you’ll ever meet.”

“I cry very easily, I don’t like to hurt people. I’ve had so many things in my life that most people would crumble over happen. That those things from a very young age, those things only made me stronger,” shared Manzo.