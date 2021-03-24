What Caroline Manzo Has to Say About Teresa Giudice’s RHONJ Scandal

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo weighed in on this season’s feud between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. The two have been fighting after Giudice spread rumors that Goldschneider’s husband was cheating on her. When they sat down to hash things out, Goldschneider hit back during the premiere by making an analogy that Giudice’s daughter, Gia, snorts cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to prove that both rumors were baseless.

“I don’t know what would possess [Teresa] to say something like that. I don’t care how much you dislike someone,” Manzo said to Us Weekly on March 23. However, Manzo isn’t letting Goldschneider off the hook, either. The former star slammed Goldschneider for bringing Giudice’s daughter into the fight.

“Guess what? Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Manzo continued. “There are plenty of analogies you could have chosen without bringing Gia into it. Gia — from what I’ve seen and what I have known from that kid, historically — is a great kid. She is wise beyond her years. … Why would you come back with something like that to someone that’s not there to defend herself, to someone who’s not involved in anything, and to someone who’s only 20 years old.”

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star also added, “This is a kid that’s in college, that’s going out into the workforce, and that lives forever. You’ll Google ‘Gia Giudice’ and that comment will come up. Whether she’s guilty or not of it, she becomes suspect of it…They both have to be responsible for what they said and did. Shame on both of them!”

Manzo was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during seasons one through five.

Gia Giudice Has Released a Statement About the Episode

Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) February 19, 2021

Following the premiere, Giudice’s daughter released a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations. “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” Giudice wrote. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Giudice followed up with another tweet, shading Goldschneider. “I don’t want to say every…but most of the Housewives have gotten the rift of cheating or being cheated on just saying,” the star wrote. “Not saying it’s right or acceptable. But this is what you sign up for.”

Jackie Goldschneider Has Admitted That She Doesn’t Regret Her Comment About Giudice’s Daughter

Following the explosive premiere and feud with Giudice, Goldschneider admitted that she doesn’t regret her comment about Giudice’s daughter snorting cocaine.

“No, because I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia,” Goldschneider explained to Us Weekly. “I was giving an analogy. I think that almost everyone will see that that’s an analogy. The truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that will make her understand, like, when you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts. So I don’t regret that, because if I was saying something nasty about Gia then I would regret it, but I was giving an analogy, which was clear to pretty much everyone.”

Viewers can catch all new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night on Bravo at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump’s Candid Response to Erika Girardi’s Divorce Scandal